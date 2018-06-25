See FREE movies all summer around Atlanta

ATLANTA - Looking for something fun and free to do this summer? Go see a movie. Many towns, businesses, libraries and more offer free movies during the summer. Some others offer deeply discounted flicks.
Check the website for each movie listing before attending for changes due to the weather, time changes, stipulations and more.
June 25
Free
Thor: Ragnarok at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.
Small fee
The Peanuts Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
June 26
Free
The Greatest Showman at Georgia Movies in the Park in Cumming at 8:45 p.m.
Kubo and the Two Strings at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library at 11:30 a.m.
The Princess and the Frog at Clarkston Library at 12:30 p.m.
Justice League at Covington Library at 3:00 p.m.
Small fee
The Peanuts Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Despicable Me 2 & How to Train Your Dragon 2 at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.
$1 ticket
Home at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.
Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation
Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
June 27
Free
Boss Baby at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
The Peanuts Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
Cars 3 at Hairston Crossing Library at 1:00 p.m.
$2 movie ticket
Despicable Me 2 & How to Train Your Dragon 2 at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.
$1 ticket
Home at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.
Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation
Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
June 28
Free
Boss Baby at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Clueless at Movies on the Town in Bookhaven at dusk
Happy Feet at Atlantic Station at dusk
Small fee
The Peanuts Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
June 29
Free
Despicable Me 3 at Movies Under the Stars in Doraville at dusk
Boss Baby at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
June 30
Free
Boss Baby at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
July 1
Small fee
Boss Baby (PG)at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
July 2
Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.
Small fee
Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 3
Small fee
Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Lego Movie & Alvin & the Chipmunks at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.
$1 ticket
Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 4
Free
Jumanji: Welcome to the Junge at Mall of Georgia after fireworks
Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Lego Movie & Alvin & the Chipmunks at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.
$1 ticket
Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 5
Free
I Am Legend at Atlantic Station at dusk
Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 6
Free
Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Peter Rabbit at Flicks on the Bricks in Duluth at dusk
Small fee
Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 7
Free
Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
July 8
Small fee
Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
July 9
Free
Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.
Small fee
Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 10
Free
Paddington 2 at Georgia Movies in the Park in Cumming at 8:45 p.m.
Secret Life of Pets at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library at 11:30 a.m.
Curious George at Clarkston Library at 12:30 p.m.
Small fee
Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Sing & The Peanuts Movie at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.
$1 ticket
Paddington 2 at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.
Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation
Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 11
Free
Sister Act at Live From Woodruff Park at 5 p.m.
The Land Before Time at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Sing & The Peanuts Movie at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.
$1 ticket
Paddington 2 at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.
Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation
Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
Coco at Historic Canton Theatre at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
$1 ticket
July 12
Free
Hancock at Atlantic Station at dusk
The Land Before Time at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Back to the Future on the Town in Bookhaven at dusk
Small fee
Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 13
Free
Twister at Movies on the Lawn in Lawrenceville at 8:45 p.m.
The Land Before Time at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 14
Free
Bad Boys at Solis Two Porsche Drive-in at 9 p.m.
Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi at Movies Under the Stars at Mall of Georgia at 7:15pm
Coco at KISS at the Movies in Stockbridge at dusk
The Land Before Time at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Ant Man at Dunwoody Library at noon
Spider Man: Homecoming at Dunwoody Library at 2:30 p.m.
Coco at Movies at Newton Park at dusk
Small fee
Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
July 15
Small fee
Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
July 16
Free
Black Panther at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.
Small fee
Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 17
Free
Coco at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library at 11:30 a.m.
Small fee
Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Lego Ninjago Movie & Ferdinand at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.
$1 ticket
The Lego Movie at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.
Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation
The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 18
Free
Ferdinand at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Lego Ninjago Movie & Ferdinand at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.
$1 ticket
The Lego Movie at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.
Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation
The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
The Jungle Book (1967 version) at Historic Canton Theatre at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.
$1 ticket
July 19
Free
Grease at Movies on the Town in Bookhaven at dusk
Ferdinand at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
TBD-Fan's pick at Atlantic Station at dusk
Small fee
Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 20
Free
Ferdinand at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 21
Free
Star Wars-The Last Jedi at Georgia Movies in the Park in Woodstock at 8:50 p.m.
Star Wars-The Last Jedi at B at the Movies in Suwanee at dusk
Coco at Movies Under the Stars at Mall of Georgia at 7:15pm
Ferdinand at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
July 22
Small fee
The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
July 23
Free
Pitch Perfect 3 at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.
Small fee
The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 24
Free
Ferdinand at Georgia Movies in the Park in Cumming at 8:35 p.m.
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Clarkston Library at 12:30 p.m.
Justice League at Covington Library at 3:00 p.m.
Small fee
The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Secret Life of Pets & Alvin & the Chipmunks, the Squeakquel at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.
$1 ticket
Storks at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.
Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation
The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 25
Free
Drumline at Live From Woodruff Park at 5 p.m.
The Emoji Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Secret Life of Pets & Alvin & the Chipmunks, the Squeakquel at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.
$1 ticket
Storks at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.
Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation
The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 26
Free
Coco at Movies on the Town in Bookhaven at dusk
The Emoji Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 27
Free
Paddington 2 at Movies Under the Stars in Doraville at dusk
The Emoji Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 28
Free
Star Wars-The Last Jedi at B at the Movies in Dunwoody at dusk
Ferdinand at Georgia Movies in the Park in Canton at 8:50 p.m.
Cars 3 at Movies Under the Stars at Mall of Georgia at 7:15pm
The Emoji Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.
Small fee
Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
July 29
Small fee
Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
July 30
Free
Marshall at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.
Small fee
Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Prince of Egypt at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
July 31
Free
Lego Batman at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library at 11:30 a.m.
Small fee
Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Sing at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.
Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation
The Prince of Egypt at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
Aug.1
Small fee
Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
Sing at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.
Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation
The Prince of Egypt at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
Aug. 2
Small fee
Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
$2 movie ticket
The Prince of Egypt at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.
$1 movie ticket
