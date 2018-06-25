0 See FREE movies all summer around Atlanta

ATLANTA - Looking for something fun and free to do this summer? Go see a movie. Many towns, businesses, libraries and more offer free movies during the summer. Some others offer deeply discounted flicks.

Check the website for each movie listing before attending for changes due to the weather, time changes, stipulations and more.

June 25

Free

Thor: Ragnarok at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.

Small fee

The Peanuts Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

June 26

Free

The Greatest Showman at Georgia Movies in the Park in Cumming at 8:45 p.m.

Kubo and the Two Strings at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library at 11:30 a.m.

The Princess and the Frog at Clarkston Library at 12:30 p.m.

Justice League at Covington Library at 3:00 p.m.

Small fee

The Peanuts Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Despicable Me 2 & How to Train Your Dragon 2 at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

$1 ticket

Home at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

June 27

Free

Boss Baby at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

The Peanuts Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

Cars 3 at Hairston Crossing Library at 1:00 p.m.

$2 movie ticket

Despicable Me 2 & How to Train Your Dragon 2 at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

$1 ticket

Home at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

June 28

Free

Boss Baby at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Clueless at Movies on the Town in Bookhaven at dusk

Happy Feet at Atlantic Station at dusk

Small fee

The Peanuts Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

June 29

Free

Despicable Me 3 at Movies Under the Stars in Doraville at dusk

Boss Baby at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

June 30

Free

Boss Baby at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

July 1

Small fee

Boss Baby (PG)at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

July 2

Free

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.

Small fee

Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 3

Small fee

Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Lego Movie & Alvin & the Chipmunks at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

$1 ticket

Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 4

Free

Jumanji: Welcome to the Junge at Mall of Georgia after fireworks

Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Lego Movie & Alvin & the Chipmunks at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

$1 ticket

Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 5

Free

I Am Legend at Atlantic Station at dusk

Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 6

Free

Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Peter Rabbit at Flicks on the Bricks in Duluth at dusk

Small fee

Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 7

Free

Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

July 8

Small fee

Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

July 9

Free

Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.

Small fee

Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 10

Free

Paddington 2 at Georgia Movies in the Park in Cumming at 8:45 p.m.

Secret Life of Pets at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library at 11:30 a.m.

Curious George at Clarkston Library at 12:30 p.m.

Small fee

Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Sing & The Peanuts Movie at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

$1 ticket

Paddington 2 at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 11

Free

Sister Act at Live From Woodruff Park at 5 p.m.

The Land Before Time at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Sing & The Peanuts Movie at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

$1 ticket

Paddington 2 at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

Coco at Historic Canton Theatre at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

$1 ticket

July 12

Free

Hancock at Atlantic Station at dusk

The Land Before Time at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Back to the Future on the Town in Bookhaven at dusk

Small fee

Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 13

Free

Twister at Movies on the Lawn in Lawrenceville at 8:45 p.m.

The Land Before Time at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 14

Free

Bad Boys at Solis Two Porsche Drive-in at 9 p.m.

Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi at Movies Under the Stars at Mall of Georgia at 7:15pm

Coco at KISS at the Movies in Stockbridge at dusk

The Land Before Time at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Ant Man at Dunwoody Library at noon

Spider Man: Homecoming at Dunwoody Library at 2:30 p.m.

Coco at Movies at Newton Park at dusk

Small fee

Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

July 15

Small fee

Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

July 16

Free

Black Panther at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.

Small fee

Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 17

Free

Coco at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library at 11:30 a.m.

Small fee

Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Lego Ninjago Movie & Ferdinand at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

$1 ticket

The Lego Movie at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 18

Free

Ferdinand at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Lego Ninjago Movie & Ferdinand at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

$1 ticket

The Lego Movie at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

The Jungle Book (1967 version) at Historic Canton Theatre at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

$1 ticket

July 19

Free

Grease at Movies on the Town in Bookhaven at dusk

Ferdinand at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

TBD-Fan's pick at Atlantic Station at dusk

Small fee

Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 20

Free

Ferdinand at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 21

Free

Star Wars-The Last Jedi at Georgia Movies in the Park in Woodstock at 8:50 p.m.

Star Wars-The Last Jedi at B at the Movies in Suwanee at dusk

Coco at Movies Under the Stars at Mall of Georgia at 7:15pm

Ferdinand at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

July 22

Small fee

The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

July 23

Free

Pitch Perfect 3 at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.

Small fee

The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 24

Free

Ferdinand at Georgia Movies in the Park in Cumming at 8:35 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Clarkston Library at 12:30 p.m.

Justice League at Covington Library at 3:00 p.m.

Small fee

The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Secret Life of Pets & Alvin & the Chipmunks, the Squeakquel at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

$1 ticket

Storks at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 25

Free

Drumline at Live From Woodruff Park at 5 p.m.

The Emoji Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Secret Life of Pets & Alvin & the Chipmunks, the Squeakquel at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

$1 ticket

Storks at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 26

Free

Coco at Movies on the Town in Bookhaven at dusk

The Emoji Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 27

Free

Paddington 2 at Movies Under the Stars in Doraville at dusk

The Emoji Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 28

Free

Star Wars-The Last Jedi at B at the Movies in Dunwoody at dusk

Ferdinand at Georgia Movies in the Park in Canton at 8:50 p.m.

Cars 3 at Movies Under the Stars at Mall of Georgia at 7:15pm

The Emoji Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

Small fee

Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

July 29

Small fee

Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

July 30

Free

Marshall at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.

Small fee

Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Prince of Egypt at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

July 31

Free

Lego Batman at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library at 11:30 a.m.

Small fee

Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Sing at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

The Prince of Egypt at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

Aug.1

Small fee

Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

Sing at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

The Prince of Egypt at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

Aug. 2

Small fee

Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

$2 movie ticket

The Prince of Egypt at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

$1 movie ticket

