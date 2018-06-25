  • See FREE movies all summer around Atlanta

    By: Nelson Hicks

    ATLANTA - Looking for something fun and free to do this summer? Go see a movie. Many towns, businesses, libraries and more offer free movies during the summer. Some others offer deeply discounted flicks. 

    Check the website for each movie listing before attending for changes due to the weather, time changes, stipulations and more.

     

    June 25

    Free

    Thor: Ragnarok at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.

    Small fee

    The Peanuts Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

     

    June 26

    Free

    The Greatest Showman at Georgia Movies in the Park in Cumming at 8:45 p.m.

    Kubo and the Two Strings at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library at 11:30 a.m.

    The Princess and the Frog at Clarkston Library at 12:30 p.m.

    Justice League at Covington Library at 3:00 p.m.

    Small fee

    The Peanuts Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Despicable Me 2 & How to Train Your Dragon 2 at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

    $1 ticket

    Home at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

    Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

    Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    June 27

    Free

    Boss Baby at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    The Peanuts Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.

    Cars 3 at Hairston Crossing Library at 1:00 p.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Despicable Me 2 & How to Train Your Dragon 2 at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

    $1 ticket

    Home at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

    Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

    Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    June 28

    Free

    Boss Baby at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Clueless at Movies on the Town in Bookhaven at dusk

    Happy Feet at Atlantic Station at dusk

    Small fee

    The Peanuts Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    June 29

    Free

    Despicable Me 3 at Movies Under the Stars in Doraville at dusk

    Boss Baby at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Captain Underpants at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    June 30

    Free

    Boss Baby at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

     

    July 1

    Small fee

    Boss Baby (PG)at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

     

    July 2

    Free

    Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.

    Small fee

    Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 3

    Small fee

    Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Lego Movie & Alvin & the Chipmunks at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

    $1 ticket

    Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

     

    July 4

    Free

    Jumanji: Welcome to the Junge at Mall of Georgia after fireworks

    Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Lego Movie & Alvin & the Chipmunks at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

    $1 ticket

    Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 5

    Free

    I Am Legend at Atlantic Station at dusk

    Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    Boss Baby at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 6

    Free

    Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Peter Rabbit at Flicks on the Bricks in Duluth at dusk

    Small fee

    Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Boss Baby at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 7

    Free

    Batman Lego Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

     

    July 8

    Small fee

    Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

     

    July 9

    Free

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.

    Small fee

    Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 10

    Free

    Paddington 2 at Georgia Movies in the Park in Cumming at 8:45 p.m.

    Secret Life of Pets at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library at 11:30 a.m.

    Curious George at Clarkston Library at 12:30 p.m.

    Small fee

    Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Sing & The Peanuts Movie at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

    $1 ticket

    Paddington 2 at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

    Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

    Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 11

    Free

    Sister Act at Live From Woodruff Park at 5 p.m.

    The Land Before Time at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Sing & The Peanuts Movie at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

    $1 ticket

    Paddington 2 at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

    Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

    Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

    Coco at Historic Canton Theatre at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

    $1 ticket

     

    July 12

    Free

    Hancock at Atlantic Station at dusk

    The Land Before Time at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Back to the Future on the Town in Bookhaven at dusk

    Small fee

    Leap! at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 13

    Free

    Twister at Movies on the Lawn in Lawrenceville at 8:45 p.m.

    The Land Before Time at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Horton Hears A Who at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 14

    Free

    Bad Boys at Solis Two Porsche Drive-in at 9 p.m.

    Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi at Movies Under the Stars at Mall of Georgia at 7:15pm

    Coco at KISS at the Movies in Stockbridge at dusk

    The Land Before Time at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Ant Man at Dunwoody Library at noon

    Spider Man: Homecoming at Dunwoody Library at 2:30 p.m.

    Coco at Movies at Newton Park at dusk

    Small fee

    Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

     

    July 15

    Small fee

    Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

     

    July 16

    Free

    Black Panther at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.

    Small fee

    Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 17

    Free

    Coco at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library at 11:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Lego Ninjago Movie & Ferdinand at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

    $1 ticket

    The Lego Movie at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

    Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

    The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 18

    Free

    Ferdinand at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Lego Ninjago Movie & Ferdinand at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

    $1 ticket

    The Lego Movie at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

    Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

    The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

    The Jungle Book (1967 version) at Historic Canton Theatre at 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.

    $1 ticket

     

    July 19

    Free

    Grease at Movies on the Town in Bookhaven at dusk

    Ferdinand at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    TBD-Fan's pick at Atlantic Station at dusk

    Small fee

    Gnomeo & Juliet at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 20

    Free

    Ferdinand at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Peanuts Movie at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 21

    Free

    Star Wars-The Last Jedi at Georgia Movies in the Park in Woodstock at 8:50 p.m.

    Star Wars-The Last Jedi at B at the Movies in Suwanee at dusk

    Coco at Movies Under the Stars at Mall of Georgia at 7:15pm

    Ferdinand at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

     

    July 22

    Small fee

    The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

     

    July 23

    Free

    Pitch Perfect 3 at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.

    Small fee

    The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 24

    Free

    Ferdinand at Georgia Movies in the Park in Cumming at 8:35 p.m.

    Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at Clarkston Library at 12:30 p.m.

    Justice League at Covington Library at 3:00 p.m.

    Small fee

    The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Secret Life of Pets & Alvin & the Chipmunks, the Squeakquel at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

    $1 ticket

    Storks at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

    Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

    The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 25

    Free

    Drumline at Live From Woodruff Park at 5 p.m.

    The Emoji Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Secret Life of Pets & Alvin & the Chipmunks, the Squeakquel at Regal Theaters at 10 a.m.

    $1 ticket

    Storks at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

    Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

    The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 26

    Free

    Coco at Movies on the Town in Bookhaven at dusk

    The Emoji Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    The Emoji Movie at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 27

    Free

    Paddington 2 at Movies Under the Stars in Doraville at dusk

    The Emoji Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Croods at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 28

    Free

    Star Wars-The Last Jedi at B at the Movies in Dunwoody at dusk

    Ferdinand at Georgia Movies in the Park in Canton at 8:50 p.m.

    Cars 3 at Movies Under the Stars at Mall of Georgia at 7:15pm

    The Emoji Movie at NCG Cinemas at 9:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

     

    July 29

    Small fee

    Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

     

    July 30

    Free

    Marshall at Hairston Crossing Library at 2 p.m.

    Small fee

    Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Prince of Egypt at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    July 31

    Free

    Lego Batman at Wesley Chapel-William C. Brown Library at 11:30 a.m.

    Small fee

    Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Sing at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

    Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

    The Prince of Egypt at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    Aug.1

    Small fee

    Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    Sing at The Springs Cinema & Taphouse at 10 a.m.

    Tickets-ask for donation for Rally Foundation

    The Prince of Egypt at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    Aug. 2

    Small fee

    Ferdinand at Aurora Cineplex at 10 a.m.
    $2 movie ticket

    The Prince of Egypt at Studio Movie Grill at 11 a.m.

    $1 movie ticket

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

