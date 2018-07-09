Chef Boyd A. Rose and managing partner Paulo Junior based the menu on Rose’s Southern upbringing and the recipes his mother and grandmother made throughout his childhood. Dishes include crab bisque with lump crabmeat, golden sherry, basil oil and grilled ciabatta crostini; Southern fried chicken with buttermilk mash, garlic green beans and smoked bacon jalapeño gravy; pan seared diver scallops with lemon garlic shrimp and asparagus risotto and red wine honey syrup; and corned beef hash with sunny side up egg and redeye gravy.
On the beverage side is a wine list heavy on selections from small producers in California and Oregon alongside a mixture of French, Spanish and Italian varietals as well as a selection of liquors and cordials and new and classic cocktails.
The restaurant features an 86-seat indoor dining room with an additional 50 seats outdoors, as well as a 22-seat private dining room.
Secreto takes the place of Fiorello's Southern Bistro. The first Secreto opened in Alpharetta in June 2016.
The restaurant will be open for lunch weekdays, dinner nightly and Sunday brunch.
Brookleigh Marketplace, 3575 Durden Drive, Brookhaven. 470-395-8989, http://secretokitchen.com/
RELATED:
More metro Atlanta restaurant openings
5 reasons to check out Secreto Southern Kitchen & Bar
Get a taste of the new fusion revolution with the 2018 AJC Spring Dining Guide: Global Mashup
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}