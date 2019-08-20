Score FREE food from Waffle House food truck at historic Waffle House

AVONDALE ESTATES, Ga. - Waffle House is famous for having the doors to its restaurants open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. But there's a special Waffle House that's only open on select holidays and dates.
And for Waffle House, National Waffle Day is about a big of a holiday as there is.
Naturally, the Waffle House Museum will be open. It's located in Avondale Estates, the site of the very first Waffle House.
Join Waffle House fans from across the country at the museum Saturday, Aug. 24, to celebrate. The Waffle House food truck will roll in and give out free samples, along with Coca-Cola products in a commemorative Waffle House bottle.
There will be music, too. Stargurl will make her debut with members of the Upside Band. She will perform her song, "Pensacola," and other original songs.
In addition the waffle faithful will have access to exclusive Waffle House merchandise. Remember, it's not a tour, it's a pilgrimage.
The museum located at 2719 E College Avenue will be open from noon to 3 p.m. It's free.
