Sample bourbon, help kids with heart transplants at Enduring Hearts gala

ATLANTA - Sample 11 bourbons and whiskeys, raise money for kids in need and take a shot at taking home a bottle of rare Van Winkle Bourbon; that's what attendees to the 2019 Enduring Hearts Bourbon Gala and Auction have in store.
The event is Feb. 15 at the Stave Room in Atlanta and includes an open bar, food, music, an auction and more.
The average heart transplant lasts 12 years, and one in four children that have a transplant face a chance of needing another one within five years.
The mission of Enduring Hearts is to fund research that increases the longevity of pediatric heart transplants, improve quality of life for transplant recipients and eliminate pediatric heart diseases that may result in transplant.
Last year's event raised close to $300,000 for the charity.
WSB-TV's Fred Blankenship will serve as emcee of the evening.
