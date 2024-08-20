Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey bring The Greatest Show On Earth to Atlanta in 2025

Experience the thrill of a lifetime as Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey return to Atlanta with a reimagined edition of The Greatest Show On Earth.

Starring Atlanta’s own Lauren Irving as one of the lead “Show Guides,” this iconic production, designed to entertain today’s families, brings together 75 performers from 18 different nationalities, showcasing over 50 exhilarating circus acts in a fast-paced, action-packed two-hour show. The show returns to State Farm Arena for seven shows during Presidents’ Day weekend from February 14-17 and then heads to the Gas South Arena in Duluth Feb. 21-23.

The Greatest Show On Earth blends breathtaking stunts, high-energy performances, and laugh-out-loud moments that will keep everyone on the edge of their seats. This all-new Ringling production is for everyone, from kids to grandparents, making it the perfect family entertainment experience. Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the circus, there is no other show like this to create lasting family memories.

Lauren Irving, a native of Norcross and raised in Suwanee, is thrilled to represent Georgia in this exciting role as “Aria” one of the Ringling Show Guides with The Greatest Show On Earth. She began high school at North Gwinnett High School, later transferring to Peachtree Ridge High School, and eventually attended Shorter University in Rome, GA. Influenced by her family’s diverse musical tastes, from Whitney Houston and Aretha Franklin to Chopin and Gospel music, Lauren’s passion for music was especially inspired by her sister. She even followed in her sister’s footsteps, playing the role of Crystal in “Little Shop of Horrors” during her senior year.

“I’m so excited and honored to return to my home state to take the stage,” said Irving. “The musical exposure and involvement throughout my life provided the perfect foundation for who I am today. This Georgia girl’s dream has come true with the opportunity to tour and perform across the country with the iconic Ringling circus!”

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey The Greatest Show On Earth

Fans can expect to be fully immersed in a 360-degree viewing experience that brings the action to life all around them. The arena floor becomes the ultimate playground, where gravity-defying stunts and thrilling performances unfold right before their eyes. Audiences will leave the show feeling inspired and believing that anything is possible. They’ll witness real people who have dedicated their lives to perfecting their talent, performing acts unique only to Ringling such as:

The never-before-seen triangular highwire and the crisscross flying trapeze add layers of complexity to traditional circus acts, allowing fans to see more action and more performers simultaneously.

A high-energy BMX bike stunt scene, where bikes and riders flip high above the arena on ramps and trampolines is an adrenaline rush for the crowd.

Live music performances add a vibrant energy to the show and encourage audience participation.

The Double Wheel of Destiny pushes the limits with four daredevils executing daring leaps and somersaults on two spinning apparatuses, 30 feet above the ground while moving at incredible speeds.

Fans won’t want to miss Wesley, the One Wheel Wonder, a Guinness World Record-setting performer riding the world’s tallest unicycle at 34.6 feet.

Human juggling, where a performer flips and twists high and fast in the air, propelled by his partner’s feet—a must-see sight.

“Over the past two years, we’ve innovated and deepened the connection between performers and the audience, creating an unforgettable experience,” says Juliette Feld Grossman, CEO and Producer of The Greatest Show On Earth. “At the heart of every Ringling show is a sense of wonder and authenticity. No matter the generation, every audience member will find moments that resonate, delivering the thrilling and inspiring experience only Ringling can offer.”

The tour launched in September 2023 and will travel to over 50 cities across North America. Don’t miss out on The Greatest Show On Earth! Tickets are available now at Ringling.com.

