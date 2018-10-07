Park Tavern to host Heaven Pride Party

Music lovers are invited to kick off the 48th annual Atlanta Pride Festival at the Heaven Pride Party presented by Park Tavern in Piedmont Park.
Park Tavern’s expansive patio will transform into a full-blown dance party featuring non-stop seductive performances, handcrafted cocktails, mouthwatering bites, cozy fire pits and more. Revelers can enjoy the picturesque Midtown Atlanta skyline as rocker and favorite in the LGBT community Sonia Leigh amps up the dance floor before the legendary DJ Amy Alexandar, aka DJ FreeCity, takes the stage.
Partygoers can dress to impress just for the occasion, and those donning their best glitter, feathers or angel wings have the opportunity to skip the line at the door.
General admission tickets are available starting at $25. This is a 21 and up event.
