August 24
Sips Under the Sea Tailgate Party
Grab some friends and head to the Georgia Aquarium's 'Sips Under the Sea Tailgate Party'. Enjoy ice cold beer, delicious tailgate food, and your favorite game day playlist. Tickets start at $28.95.
August 25
Atlanta's Best German Celebration takes place at Woodruff Park. A day dedicated to celebrating German beer, food, music, and culture. Enjoy unlimited samples of more than 40 authentic German beers, weiner schnitzel, giant pretzels, and more. Tickets are $35-40.
55TH Atlanta Model Train Show and Sale
Check out the Atlanta Model Train Show and Sale at the infinite Energy Forum in Duluth, Ga.
Over 350 tables representing dealers from all over the U.S. will have model items in all gauges and Railroad Antiques for sale. They will also be many working layouts for all to enjoy. Admission is $9, and children under 12 are free. Click here for a ticket coupon.
Lace up those shoes and head to Lenox Park in Brookhaven for the Walk, Wag n' Run, benefiting the Ahimsa House, helping people and pets escape domestic violence and reach safety together. Families and strollers welcome. Registration starts at $15.
August 25-26
The Grant Park Summer Shade Festival
Head to Grant Park for two days full of outdoor fun for all ages. Take in some live music, enjoy craft beers, and the food trucks, craft beer, a 5K run for the park, and an entertaining kid zone. Entry to the festival is free!
Jay-Z and Beyonce Z On The Run 2 Tour
Power couple Jay-Z and Beyoncé hit Mercedes Benz Stadium for their On The Run 2 Tour. DJ Khaled and Chloe X Halle are concert openers. Ticket prices vary.
Now - Sept. 2
Catch Disney's 'Newsies' at the Aurora Theatre! Meet charismatic Jack Kelly and his ragged band of teenaged 'newsies' as they strike against an unfair system in New York City at the turn of the century. Ticket prices vary.
