Nick Carter, Flo Rida, Air Supply to headline Busch Garden 2026 Concert Series

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is hosting a concert series from now until May 17, 2026, featuring performances from national headliners and nostalgic bands. The concert series includes three major events: the Real Music Series, the Food, Wine & Garden Festival and Glory in the Gardens.
The concert series includes a diverse lineup of artists and musical genres. The series kicks off with the Real Music Series, showcases culinary performances during the Food, Wine & Garden Festival and concludes with the Glory in the Gardens event dedicated to Christian acts.
The Real Music Series started with The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and features acts like Revisiting Creedence, delivering classic hits through Feb. 20. This series aims to celebrate nostalgic music and has been a staple for guests since its inception.
The Food, Wine & Garden Festival begins on March 7, 2026, featuring country artist Walker Hayes. The festival will continue every weekend until May 9, with a lineup that includes Flo Rida, Taking Back Sunday and Smash Mouth, catering to various musical tastes.
The Glory in the Gardens event is set for May 16-17, 2026 and will showcase renowned Christian artists like Chris Tomlin, Brandon Heath and Danny Gokey. This particular event aims to bring together fans of contemporary Christian music for a memorable experience.
Tickets for all concerts are included with park admission, ensuring that visitors can enjoy the performances without additional costs. VIP seating will also be available for purchase, offering fans the best views of their favorite artists.
With the concert series spanning over several months, guests are encouraged to visit buschgardens.com/tampa for more information on the lineup and Annual Pass options. The park promises a season filled with live music and excitement as they celebrate both new and nostalgic acts.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Concert Lineup & Artist Highlights
Real Music Series
Feb. 2 - 6 | The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra
Feb. 9 - 13 | Revisiting Creedence
Feb. 16 - 20 | Magic Moments
Food, Wine & Garden Festival
Mar. 7 | Walker Hayes
Mar. 8 | Puddle of Mudd
Mar. 14 | P.O.D.
Mar. 15 | Grupo Mania
Mar. 21 | Skillet
Mar. 22 | Robin Thicke
Mar. 27 | Warren G
Mar. 28 | Dylan Scott
Mar. 29 | Kansas
Apr. 4 | Nick Carter
Apr. 10 | The Band Perry
Apr. 11 | El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
Apr. 12 | Smash Mouth
Apr. 18 | Flo Rida
Apr. 19 | Air Supply
Apr. 24 | Bowling For Soup
Apr. 25 | Surprise Artist To Be Announced Soon
May. 2 | Bow Wow & Ying Yang Twins
May 3 | Taking Back Sunday
May 9 | Pop 2000 featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, and O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO
Glory in the Gardens
May 16 | Chris Tomlin + Brandon Heath
May 17 | Danny Gokey + Surprise Artist To Be Announced Soon
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group