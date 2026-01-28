Nick Carter, Flo Rida, Air Supply to headline Busch Garden 2026 Concert Series

TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is hosting a concert series from now until May 17, 2026, featuring performances from national headliners and nostalgic bands. The concert series includes three major events: the Real Music Series, the Food, Wine & Garden Festival and Glory in the Gardens.

The concert series includes a diverse lineup of artists and musical genres. The series kicks off with the Real Music Series, showcases culinary performances during the Food, Wine & Garden Festival and concludes with the Glory in the Gardens event dedicated to Christian acts.

The Real Music Series started with The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and features acts like Revisiting Creedence, delivering classic hits through Feb. 20. This series aims to celebrate nostalgic music and has been a staple for guests since its inception.

0 of 20 Cheetah Hunt Jungala Stilt Walkers Loon Checkup at Busch Gardens Animal Care Center Cheetah Hunt Fireworks Iceploration Gazelles and Cheetah in the Serengeti Iceploration Acrobatic Monkeys in the Rainforest Serengeti Safari Cheetah Hunt Post Surgery at Busch Gardens Animal Care Center Cheetah Hunt and Serengeti Plain Jungala Tiger Plunge Pool SheiKra 200ft 90 degree Drop Iceploration Mandarin Fish Solo Skater in the Great Barrier Reef Iceploration Finale in the Rainforest SheiKra Jungala Tiger Pop Up

The Food, Wine & Garden Festival begins on March 7, 2026, featuring country artist Walker Hayes. The festival will continue every weekend until May 9, with a lineup that includes Flo Rida, Taking Back Sunday and Smash Mouth, catering to various musical tastes.

The Glory in the Gardens event is set for May 16-17, 2026 and will showcase renowned Christian artists like Chris Tomlin, Brandon Heath and Danny Gokey. This particular event aims to bring together fans of contemporary Christian music for a memorable experience.

Tickets for all concerts are included with park admission, ensuring that visitors can enjoy the performances without additional costs. VIP seating will also be available for purchase, offering fans the best views of their favorite artists.

With the concert series spanning over several months, guests are encouraged to visit buschgardens.com/tampa for more information on the lineup and Annual Pass options. The park promises a season filled with live music and excitement as they celebrate both new and nostalgic acts.

Concert Lineup & Artist Highlights

Real Music Series

Feb. 2 - 6 | The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra

Feb. 9 - 13 | Revisiting Creedence

Feb. 16 - 20 | Magic Moments

Food, Wine & Garden Festival

Mar. 7 | Walker Hayes

Mar. 8 | Puddle of Mudd

Mar. 14 | P.O.D.

Mar. 15 | Grupo Mania

Mar. 21 | Skillet

Mar. 22 | Robin Thicke

Mar. 27 | Warren G

Mar. 28 | Dylan Scott

Mar. 29 | Kansas

Apr. 4 | Nick Carter

Apr. 10 | The Band Perry

Apr. 11 | El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

Apr. 12 | Smash Mouth

Apr. 18 | Flo Rida

Apr. 19 | Air Supply

Apr. 24 | Bowling For Soup

Apr. 25 | Surprise Artist To Be Announced Soon

May. 2 | Bow Wow & Ying Yang Twins

May 3 | Taking Back Sunday

May 9 | Pop 2000 featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, and O-Town, Ryan Cabrera, and LFO

Glory in the Gardens

May 16 | Chris Tomlin + Brandon Heath

May 17 | Danny Gokey + Surprise Artist To Be Announced Soon

