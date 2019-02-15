0 New roller coaster, free beer on tap at Busch Gardens

TAMPA - Free beer, Florida's tallest coaster and pin trading; Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is gearing up for its 60th anniversary celebration. The celebration kicks off on March 1 with a concert and fireworks event.

Originally opening on March 31, 1959, Busch Gardens has come a long way from the simple brewery tour and bird garden it once was to feature a world-class zoo, seasonal events and an impressive rollercoaster collection, including the latest addition, Tigris.

Hearts will race on Florida’s tallest launch coaster when Tigris opens this spring. The park recently celebrated the completion of the track for the attraction, which will launch guests forward and backward during the ride, reaching speeds over 60 miles per hour. In addition to launches and twists, a dramatic heartline roll at Tigris’s top height of 150 feet will give riders a unique view of Busch Gardens.

Beyond Tigris, the park is offering more experiences for guests to enjoy this spring as a part of the 60th Anniversary Celebration.

At the 60th Anniversary Celebration Kickoff on March 1, guests can enjoy the “Women Rock” performance from the Florida Orchestra, a tribute to the women who changed rock ‘n’ roll forever, ending in a dazzling fireworks display.

Beginning on March 1, park guests will be able to engage in the all-new pin trading program at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. Launching with over 150 collectible pins, the new program offers pocket-sized souvenirs inspired by fan-favorite animals, attractions, events and more at merchandise locations throughout the park. Guests can trade their purchased pins with park ambassadors to collect an exclusive series not sold in stores. Limited and special edition pins will also be made available throughout the year.

Beginning March 16, the 5th Annual Food & Wine Festival not only features a world-class concert line-up but will also highlight the park’s history with an anniversary-themed culinary cabin, featuring flavors inspired by treats and snacks once featured at Busch Gardens.

2019 is still the #YearofBeer for all adult park guests. With a nostalgic nod to the park’s roots, those 21 and older can enjoy two complimentary beer samples each day of 2019 at Serengeti Outlook Pub and Restaurant and Garden Gate Café. Valid identification is required for age verification.

