Drug bust at Fairburn stash house exposes nationwide cocaine trafficking conspiracy

FAIRBURN, Ga. — Maurice Lynch has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for his role in a nationwide cocaine trafficking conspiracy, during which he sold approximately two million dollars’ worth of cocaine from a Fairburn home.

“Lynch was part of a large network of cocaine traffickers that peddled millions of dollars of deadly drugs from a metro-Atlanta residence,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said.

Lynch distributed 86 kilograms of cocaine worth approximately $2 million during the summer of 2022.

He operated one of the organization’s stash houses in Fairburn, which was utilized for drug distribution throughout the United States.

TRENDING STORIES:

Law enforcement found two kilograms of cocaine, firearms, and over $100,000 in cash in his stash house during a search.

On July 18, 2022, after leaving the stash house in a ride-share vehicle while carrying two bags, Lynch ran when a Georgia State Patrol trooper attempted to stop him.

He got rid of the bags, which contained cocaine, before being arrested.

Lynch, 50, of Tacoma, Wash., was convicted of conspiracy to possess cocaine with intent to distribute on Sept. 25, 2025, after pleading guilty to the charges.

Lynch was among eight defendants charged in this case.

Four have pleaded guilty, including Tyronne Johnson, Jr., who was sentenced to 6 years and 6 months in prison; Elisa Johnson, who received 2 years and 6 months; Jovan Jackson, with a sentencing date in February 2026; and Dominique Gwinn, who will be sentenced in March 2026.

After serving his 10-year sentence, Lynch will be subject to five years of supervised release.

©2026 Cox Media Group