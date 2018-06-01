New brewery now open in downtown Alpharetta

There’s a new spot in north Fulton County for folks to get their craft beer fix.
A Franklin, North Carolina brewing company, Currahee, has expanded to Alpharetta, setting up a microbrewery downtown on 25 South Main Street.
The brewery opened its doors to the public last Thursday with seven beers on tap and more available in cans and bottles.
Currahee opened its first brewery in western North Carolina in July 2016. The Alpharetta location is its second brewery, spanning over 2,600 square-feet in a space that was once home to Hop Alley Brewpub.
A food truck was on site for the brewery’s grand opening, but it will not be regularly serving food.
Year-round, Currahee will offer an IPA, a German-style lager and a Belgian-style golden ale. Seasonal brews include a coffee stout, an amber ale and a Berliner Weisse. A complete and updated beer list is available on its Facebook page.
According to the company’s website, its name comes from the Cherokee Indian language. Currahee, the company says, means “Stand Alone,” and was the motto of the 506th Infantry Regiment, a World War II unit.
Hours for Currahee Brewing Company are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday; noon to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
RELATED: See more Things 2 Do around Atlanta
RELATED: Psst: 4 secret bars in Buckhead to discover
RELATED: Atlanta bar named one of best rooftop bars in America
RELATED: Atlanta bar named the best for beer in the country
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}