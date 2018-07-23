ATLANTA - Earthflight 3D is coming in for a landing at Fernbank Museum of Natural History’s Giant Screen Theater beginning Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, where it will take audiences on an incredible 40-minute flight around the world on the wings of birds.
“Earthflight 3D is as much a film about the sensation of flying as it is about the remarkable behavior and migrations of birds,” said Neil Nightingale, Executive Producer of Earthflight 3D. “As you fly over some of the most stunning landscapes and landmarks the planet has to offer, you actually feel as though you are up amongst the clouds with the birds.”
Earthflight 3D journeys across four continents and 11 different countries, all from the point of view of the many birds soaring overhead, including geese, vultures and eagles. Revolutionary aerial techniques and state-of-the-art 3D cameras deliver the reality of flight while Academy Award®-winning actress Cate Blanchett (The Aviator, Blue Jasmine) narrates the journey.
As audiences follow the film, they’ll find themselves plunged into the center of various flocks and discover the fascinating science of flight, including how birds manage immense journeys, navigate across whole continents, collaborate with other animals to find food, and maneuver simultaneously in flocks over one million strong.
Earthflight 3D will show daily at Fernbank Museum’s Giant Screen Theater from Aug. 3 until Dec. 13, 2018. Giant Screen Theater tickets are $13 for adults, $12 for seniors, $11 for children and $8 for Museum members. Save on movies with the purchase of a Value Pass combination ticket, offering the movie and museum admission for $23-$25.
Value pass admission allows guests to combine the immersive 4-story movie experience of Earthflight 3D with real-life birdwatching in WildWoods and Fernbank Forest.
