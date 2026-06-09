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New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park

New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park

Madison, Ga. — Georgia Safari Conservation Park, celebrating its second anniversary, has announced the arrival of Frannie, a 1½-year-old reticulated giraffe. The park will also debut a new giraffe viewing and feeding platform later this month, expanding its conservation-focused wildlife experiences and guest offerings.

Frannie arrived from Global Wildlife Center in Folsom, Louisiana, joining Georgia Safari Conservation Park’s growing reticulated giraffe tower. She currently stands 10 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 1,000 pounds. The new 12-by-16-foot covered platform is designed to provide an immersive and interactive way for guests to engage with the giraffes from a slightly elevated vantage point.

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Frannie was born on Sept. 10, 2024, to parents Jett and Sara. Her birth was closely monitored by the Global Wildlife Center’s Animal Care team as they prepared for Hurricane Francine, which made landfall one day after Frannie’s birth. As a newborn, Frannie measured 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 145 pounds.

Christina Cooper, executive director of Global Wildlife Center, stated Frannie has been “incredibly special” to their team since birth. Cooper emphasized the importance of Frannie joining an unrelated tower to support the survival of her species, noting that Georgia Safari Conservation Park’s “commitment to animal care, conservation, and meaningful guest education made this a wonderful fit.” She added that they are “excited for guests in Georgia to get to know Frannie as she continues to grow and thrive.”

Frannie is described as having a curious, social, engaging and creative personality. She comes from an impressive lineage, as her great-grandmother, Kameel, is believed to be the second-oldest giraffe in North America at 33 years old. Kameel is the matriarch of Global Wildlife Center’s giraffe herd, or “tower.”

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Mike Conrads, president of Georgia Safari Conservation Park, called Frannie an “exciting addition to our giraffe tower and to the overall guest experience.” Conrads highlighted that guests have always been “fascinated by giraffes,” and the new platform will “create even more opportunities for meaningful, up-close experiences” while prioritizing animal welfare and conservation.

Located an hour east of Atlanta, the 530-acre Georgia Safari Conservation Park has been dubbed “The Serengeti of the South.” It is American Humane Certified™ and was named one of TIME’s 2025 World’s Greatest Places. The park offers expert-guided safari experiences, luxury overnight accommodations and immersive wildlife encounters aimed at connecting guests with conservation and responsible animal experiences.

Overnight guests can choose from six Luxury Safari Tents overlooking wildlife habitats or the park’s signature Giraffe Suite. The Giraffe Suite is on the second floor of the state-of-the-art Giraffe and Rhino Barn and features floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of the park’s giraffes. The new viewing and feeding space also expands opportunities for private events, special gatherings and unique celebrations at the park.

Spend the night with a giraffe at Georgia Safari Conservation Park

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