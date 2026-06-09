New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park

Madison, Ga. — Georgia Safari Conservation Park, celebrating its second anniversary, has announced the arrival of Frannie, a 1½-year-old reticulated giraffe. The park will also debut a new giraffe viewing and feeding platform later this month, expanding its conservation-focused wildlife experiences and guest offerings.

Frannie arrived from Global Wildlife Center in Folsom, Louisiana, joining Georgia Safari Conservation Park’s growing reticulated giraffe tower. She currently stands 10 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 1,000 pounds. The new 12-by-16-foot covered platform is designed to provide an immersive and interactive way for guests to engage with the giraffes from a slightly elevated vantage point.

0 of 109 Georgia Safari Conservation Park Looking for a hotel room with stunning views for your next getaway? (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park How about a view you’ve never experienced before—an 11-foot, 18-month-old reticulated giraffe right outside your window? (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park That’s the scene from the Giraffe Suite at the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Georgia. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park “This beautiful suite is housing two different 10-foot pane windows, so one behind me in the living room and then we have one that is overlooking the bedroom location,” Jessica Malloy from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park said. “So, that gives you full access to view to basically spend the night with a giraffe.” (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park But the giraffe isn’t the only wildlife you’ll encounter. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park You can come face-to-face with an ostrich, spot a rhino, watch zebras graze, and so much more during your visit. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park “We currently have 83 different species,” Malloy said. “The majority of the species are going to be in the pasture.” (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park “We have zebras, common eland, you’ll have roan (antelope,) there is Eastern Bongo, Addax, behind me is Phoenix, the reticulated giraffe,” Malloy continued. “We also have two Southern White Rhinoceros.” (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park The park’s grand opening is the realization of a long-held dream by its founders. Their mission? To give back to the community, promote animal outreach, and create an unforgettable experience for visitors. The 530-acre safari park offers a variety of tours, including guided safaris, wild encounters, and private VIP tours. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park For those who want to extend their stay, the park provides two unique lodging options: overnight stays in the giraffe suites or a stay in a private safari tent. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park “I like to call them luxury safari tents,” Malloy said. “These (tents) were created by a company in Johannesburg (South Africa). We had them imported here and then we had that team help us build these tents and bring them to life.” (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Most of the luxury tents feature two bedrooms... (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park but the park also offers the Honeymoon Hideaway—a one-bedroom unit with its own private outdoor oasis, including an outdoor tub and shower. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Wildlife tours are included with all overnight stays. While the safari tents might not offer giraffe views, they do provide picturesque scenes of other wildlife. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Before or after your animal adventure, you can explore downtown Madison, which is full of attractions to enjoy. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison “Historic Madison, Georgia is breathtaking,” Malloy said. “Downtown there are various restaurants you can visit. If you love antiquing, there’s the cutest little spots you can go to and just spend the day, getting lost. There are tons of different historic structures downtown.” (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Start your day with some French toast from Betty Gene’s... (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison A quaint spot serving up Southern breakfast and lunch that’s just as good as mom’s! (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Do some shopping, learn about comedian Oliver Hardy from the famous Laurel & Hardy duo and his connection to the area, or simply relax on the safari tent’s front porch while watching the animals roam. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Downtown Madison End the day with dinner and drinks at Hart & Crown Tavern... (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison a British-style pub on the square in historic Madison, where a variety of tempting treats await. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Yes, please! (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park “You can really make an entire weekend trip out of a visit to Madison.” (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park If you’re looking for a unique weekend getaway, Madison and the Georgia Safari Conservation Park offer an experience unlike any other. As the park’s website says, “Welcome to Georgia Safari Conservation Park, where the beauty of nature, amazing animal encounters, and luxurious lodging create an incredible safari adventure.” (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Who knew you could have this much fun in Madison! (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of the Safari tents. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from Giraffe Suite. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. 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(Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos of what you'll see and experience on a trip to Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Georgia Safari Conservation Park Here are some more photos from the Georgia Safari Conservation Park in Madison, Ga. (Georgia Safari Conservation Park) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks) Downtown Madison Here are some photos around historic downtown Madison, Ga. (Nelson Hicks)

Frannie was born on Sept. 10, 2024, to parents Jett and Sara. Her birth was closely monitored by the Global Wildlife Center’s Animal Care team as they prepared for Hurricane Francine, which made landfall one day after Frannie’s birth. As a newborn, Frannie measured 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 145 pounds.

Christina Cooper, executive director of Global Wildlife Center, stated Frannie has been “incredibly special” to their team since birth. Cooper emphasized the importance of Frannie joining an unrelated tower to support the survival of her species, noting that Georgia Safari Conservation Park’s “commitment to animal care, conservation, and meaningful guest education made this a wonderful fit.” She added that they are “excited for guests in Georgia to get to know Frannie as she continues to grow and thrive.”

Frannie is described as having a curious, social, engaging and creative personality. She comes from an impressive lineage, as her great-grandmother, Kameel, is believed to be the second-oldest giraffe in North America at 33 years old. Kameel is the matriarch of Global Wildlife Center’s giraffe herd, or “tower.”

0 of 13 New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park Georgia Safari Conservation Park, celebrating its second anniversary, has announced the arrival of Frannie, a 1½-year-old reticulated giraffe. The park will also debut a new giraffe viewing and feeding platform later this month, expanding its conservation-focused wildlife experiences and guest offerings. New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park Frannie arrived from Global Wildlife Center in Folsom, Louisiana, joining Georgia Safari Conservation Park’s growing reticulated giraffe tower. She currently stands 10 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 1,000 pounds. The new 12-by-16-foot covered platform is designed to provide an immersive and interactive way for guests to engage with the giraffes from a slightly elevated vantage point. New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park Frannie was born on Sept. 10, 2024, to parents Jett and Sara. Her birth was closely monitored by the Global Wildlife Center’s Animal Care team as they prepared for Hurricane Francine, which made landfall one day after Frannie’s birth. As a newborn, Frannie measured 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighed 145 pounds. New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park Frannie is described as having a curious, social, engaging and creative personality. She comes from an impressive lineage, as her great-grandmother, Kameel, is believed to be the second-oldest giraffe in North America at 33 years old. Kameel is the matriarch of Global Wildlife Center’s giraffe herd, or “tower.” New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park New 1-year-old giraffe arrives at Georgia Safari Conservation Park

Mike Conrads, president of Georgia Safari Conservation Park, called Frannie an “exciting addition to our giraffe tower and to the overall guest experience.” Conrads highlighted that guests have always been “fascinated by giraffes,” and the new platform will “create even more opportunities for meaningful, up-close experiences” while prioritizing animal welfare and conservation.

Located an hour east of Atlanta, the 530-acre Georgia Safari Conservation Park has been dubbed “The Serengeti of the South.” It is American Humane Certified™ and was named one of TIME’s 2025 World’s Greatest Places. The park offers expert-guided safari experiences, luxury overnight accommodations and immersive wildlife encounters aimed at connecting guests with conservation and responsible animal experiences.

Overnight guests can choose from six Luxury Safari Tents overlooking wildlife habitats or the park’s signature Giraffe Suite. The Giraffe Suite is on the second floor of the state-of-the-art Giraffe and Rhino Barn and features floor-to-ceiling windows that provide views of the park’s giraffes. The new viewing and feeding space also expands opportunities for private events, special gatherings and unique celebrations at the park.

Spend the night with a giraffe at Georgia Safari Conservation Park

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