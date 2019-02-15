Netherworld opens for Valentine's 'Scream in the Dark' experience

For some, Valentine's Day includes a quiet dinner, flowers and some alone time with that special someone.
For others, this Valentine's Day will involve crazed mutants, swarms of monsters and frightening scares that will make everyone's heart race.
Netherworld, the popular Halloween haunted attraction, is open for a special Valentine's event on Saturday, Feb. 16.
Equipped with only a small LED candle to light the way, guests will venture through the depths of "Scream in the Dark." They'll encounter a collection of monsters awaiting their arrival.
"Scream in the Dark" operates on a timed reservation system. Tickets are $25.95 plus fees.
Netherworld will roll out an all-new Mutant Madness Laser Adventure that night, too. Guests will explore the bizarre laboratories and dank service tunnels of the "Subject: Unknown" haunt. Armed with tactical laser battle rifles, guests will battle crazed mutants and try to make it out alive.
For guests who enjoy a little less scares for their Valentine's event, Netherworld offers escape rooms. Choose from Sasquatch, Haunted and Nosferatu.
Netherworld moved from its long-time home in Norcross to a new facility in Stone Mountain in 2018. Part of the reason for the move was so the owners could offer more experiences throughout the year.
