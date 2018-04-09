0 Music line-up announced for Candler Park Music + Food Festival

As festival season quickly approaches, Rival Entertainment announced the 2018 Candler Park Music + Food Festival music line-up.

Returning to Candler Park for its 10th year on Friday, June 1 and Saturday, June 2, the Festival will feature: Gov’t Mule, Lettuce, Houndmouth, Keller Williams’ PettyGrass featuring The HillBenders, SUSTO, Twiddle, Larkin Poe, Busty & The Bass, and Webster. The two-day event will be packed with a lineup of live music, food and local artisans for a family-friendly festival experience.

PHOTOS: Candler Park Music and Food Festival

With this year’s addition of The Terrapin Beer Co. Battle of the Bands, fans can catch a preview of the fun-filled weekend on Friday, May 11. During the Battle of the Bands, bands will compete for the chance to perform during the opening slot on Friday, June 1. Visit terrapinbeer.com for more details.



“We couldn’t be more excited to present another stellar lineup for music fans who join us from all over,” says festival producer and Rival Entertainment partner Josh Antenucci. “Maintaining that cherished neighborhood festival vibe while simultaneously featuring some of the most popular artists for an unforgettable experience, at an unbeatable price, makes our festival a must-see event this spring.”



The two-day event is set to draw more than 20,000 attendees from Atlanta and beyond, and will feature much more than live music. As music fills the air, attendees will also have the opportunity to experience additional activities including a food village filled with local restaurant vendors and food trucks, an artist market, adult field games, a craft cocktail bar, and the exclusive Terrapin Brew Lounge complete with an expanded selection of rare Terrapin craft brews.



Gates open at 4:00 pm on Friday, June 1 and at 12:00 pm on Saturday, June 2. Weekend ticket prices are $25 for General Admission and $60 for VIP through April 15 and will then increase. Advance purchase is highly recommended at candlerparkmusicfestival.com. This festival is an all-ages event. Children under 12, accompanied by an adult ticketholder, do not require tickets. A portion of festival proceeds will support the festival's philanthropic beneficiaries to be identified while working alongside members of the community during the planning of the festival and announced at a later date. Candler Park Music & Food Festival is produced by Rival Entertainment and is a rain or shine event.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.