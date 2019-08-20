  • Meet Shaq at Atlanta block party celebrating his new venture

    By: Nelson Hicks

    ATLANTA - Famous NBA star Shaquille O'Neal is throwing a massive party. And you're invited!

    Shaq recently joined Papa Johns. He's now on the company's board of directors, serves as a spokesperson and has invested in nine stores in the Atlanta area.

    To celebrate his newly remodeled flagship store near the Georgia Tech campus, he's hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony and block party Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. The store's address is 990 State St. NW.

    The afternoon will include plenty of free pizza, art, games and music.

    The event is free to attend.

