  • Meet popular Atlanta Braves alumni this weekend

    ATLANTA - Here's your chance to meet Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones and dozens of former Atlanta Braves players.

    The team is hosting its 10th annual Alumni Weekend. That means plenty of legendary Atlanta Braves will be at SunTrust Park for a weekend full of activities. 

    Events are scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday and some of them do not require a ticket to the game.

    Here's the list of events:

    Friday, August 16 (7:20 p.m. first pitch)

    6 p.m. Braved Legends Parade through The Battery Atlanta

    Before entering SunTrust Park, Braves alumni will parade through The Battery Atlanta, where fans can line up along Battery Avenue to get up-close to the legends. The parade will begin outside Wahlburgers at the intersection of Power Alley and Battery Avenue.  It will travel down Battery Avenue and conclude by the Third Base Gate. This event is free and a game ticket is not required.

     

    7 p.m. Alumni Weekend Red Carpet Introductions

    Braves legends will walk a 220-foot red carpet as they are individually introduced onto the SunTrust Park field. Fans who purchased the Alumni Homecoming Ticket Package will line the red carpet as the legends are announced.

     

    Friday's Expected Alumni Roster

    Jose Alvarez

    Johnny Estrada

    Randy Johnson

    Alejandro Pena

    Bill Bartholomay

    Jeff Francoeur

    Andruw Jones

    Eddie Perez

    Robert Belloir

    Marvin Freeman

    Chipper Jones

    Marty Perez

    Mike Bielecki

    Jesse Garcia

    Ryan Klesko

    Gerald Perry

    Pedro Borbon

    Ralph Garr

    Charlie Leibrandt

    John Schuerholz

    Sid Bream

    Tom Glavine

    Greg McMichael

    Chris Seelbach

    Paul Byrd

    Luis Gomez

    Kevin Millwood

    Craig Skok

    Francisco Cabrera

    Marquis Grissom

    Dale Murphy

    Dwight Smith

    Buzz Capra

    Kevin Gryboski

    Matt Murray

    Pete Smith

    Chris Chambliss

    Albert Hall

    Jim Nash

    John Smoltz

    Marty Clary

    Chris Hammond

    Denny Neagle

    Michael Tucker

    Brad Clontz

    Terry Harper

    Phil Niekro

    Jerome Walton

    Brian Edmondson

    Kelly Johnson

    Ed Olwine

    Mark Wohlers

     

    Saturday, August 17 (7:20 p.m. first pitch)

    4:45 p.m. 5:45 p.m. Alumni Autographs

    The legends will be available for autographs throughout SunTrust Park prior to the game against the Dodgers. A map of the autograph stations can be found in the Gameday playbill handed out to fans as they enter the SunTrust Park gates.  Fans can check the MLB.com Ballpark App for details on which legends will be at each station. Player locations will be posted on the day of the game. One autographed item, per person, per alumnus. No photos will be allowed. This event is free and a game ticket is required.

     

    6:30 p.m. Alumni Softball Home Run Derby

    Braves alumni will square-off in a fun and competitive Softball Home Run Derby. There will be live coverage of the event during an extended Braves LIVE pregame show starting at 6 p.m. Analysts Jeff Francoeur and Brian Jordan will wear microphones and interact with each other as well as Chip Caray and Tom Glavine, who will be calling the Derby. 

    Andruw Jones, Brian Jordan and Ryan Klesko will represent Team 90's softball homerun derby team while Johnny Estrada, Jeff Francoeur and Dan Uggla will represent Team 2000's.

    Saturday's Expected Alumni Roster

    Jose Alvarez

    Johnny Estrada

    Andruw Jones

    Marty Perez

    Robert Belloir

    Jeff Francoeur

    Brian Jordan

    Gerald Perry

    Mike Bielecki

    Marvin Freeman

    Ryan Klesko

    Chris Seelbach

    Pedro Borbon

    Jesse Garcia

    Greg McMichael

    Craig Skok

    Sid Bream

    Ralph Garr

    Kevin Millwood

    Dwight Smith

    Paul Byrd

    Luis Gomez

    Dale Murphy

    Pete Smith

    Francisco Cabrera

    Nick Green

    Matt Murray

    Michael Tucker

    Buzz Capra

    Kevin Gryboski

    Jim Nash

    Dan Uggla

    Chris Chambliss

    Albert Hall

    Denny Neagle

    Jerome Walton

    Marty Clary

    Chris Hammond

    Ed Olwine

     

    Brad Clontz

    Terry Harper

    Alejandro Pena

     

    Brian Jordan

    Randy Johnson

    Eddie Perez

     

     

    Sunday, August 18 (1:20 p.m. first pitch)

    11:45 a.m. 12:45 p.m. Alumni Photos on the Field

    There will be four stations located around the warning tracks for fans to take photos with the legends on the field.  A map of the autograph stations can be found in the Gameday playbill handed out to fans as they enter the SunTrust Park gates.  Fans can check the MLB.com Ballpark App for details on which legends will be at each station. Player locations will be posted on the day of the game. One photo per group. No autographs will be allowed. This event is free and a game ticket is required.

     

    12:20 p.m. Alumni Weekend Q&A

    Braves alumni will take to the Georgia Power Pavilion stage located in The Battery Atlanta Plaza for a special discussion. This event is free and a game ticket is not required.

     

    Sunday's Expected Alumni Roster

    Jose Alvarez

    Brad Clontz

    Greg McMichael

    Charlie Puleo

    Paul Assenmacher

    Brian Edmondson

    Kris Medlen

    Chris Seelbach

    Steve Avery

    Johnny Estrada

    Kevin Millwood

    Craig Skok

    Robert Belloir

    Marvin Freeman

    Dale Murphy

    Pete Smith

    Mike Bielecki

    Jesse Garcia

    Matt Murray

    Zane Smith

    Pedro Borbon

    Kevin Gryboski

    Jim Nash

    Jeff Treadway

    Sid Bream

    Albert Hall

    Denny Neagle

    Michael Tucker

    Paul Byrd

    Chris Hammond

    Ed Olwine

    Jerome Walton

    Francisco Cabrera

    Terry Harper

    Alejandro Pena

    Mark Wohlers

    Buzz Capra

    Randy Johnson

    Eddie Perez

     

    Chris Chambliss

    Ryan Klesko

    Marty Perez

     

    Marty Clary

    Javy Lopez

    Gerald Perry

     

     

     Please note: All appearances are subject to change. All autograph and photo lines are on a first-come, first-serve basis, are not guaranteed and lines can be cut off at any time.  

