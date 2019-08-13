0 Meet popular Atlanta Braves alumni this weekend

ATLANTA - Here's your chance to meet Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, Andruw Jones and dozens of former Atlanta Braves players.

The team is hosting its 10th annual Alumni Weekend. That means plenty of legendary Atlanta Braves will be at SunTrust Park for a weekend full of activities.

Events are scheduled Friday, Saturday and Sunday and some of them do not require a ticket to the game.

Here's the list of events:

Friday, August 16 (7:20 p.m. first pitch)

6 p.m. – Braved Legends Parade through The Battery Atlanta

Before entering SunTrust Park, Braves alumni will parade through The Battery Atlanta, where fans can line up along Battery Avenue to get up-close to the legends. The parade will begin outside Wahlburgers at the intersection of Power Alley and Battery Avenue. It will travel down Battery Avenue and conclude by the Third Base Gate. This event is free and a game ticket is not required.

7 p.m. – Alumni Weekend Red Carpet Introductions

Braves legends will walk a 220-foot red carpet as they are individually introduced onto the SunTrust Park field. Fans who purchased the Alumni Homecoming Ticket Package will line the red carpet as the legends are announced.

Friday's Expected Alumni Roster

Jose Alvarez Johnny Estrada Randy Johnson Alejandro Pena Bill Bartholomay Jeff Francoeur Andruw Jones Eddie Perez Robert Belloir Marvin Freeman Chipper Jones Marty Perez Mike Bielecki Jesse Garcia Ryan Klesko Gerald Perry Pedro Borbon Ralph Garr Charlie Leibrandt John Schuerholz Sid Bream Tom Glavine Greg McMichael Chris Seelbach Paul Byrd Luis Gomez Kevin Millwood Craig Skok Francisco Cabrera Marquis Grissom Dale Murphy Dwight Smith Buzz Capra Kevin Gryboski Matt Murray Pete Smith Chris Chambliss Albert Hall Jim Nash John Smoltz Marty Clary Chris Hammond Denny Neagle Michael Tucker Brad Clontz Terry Harper Phil Niekro Jerome Walton Brian Edmondson Kelly Johnson Ed Olwine Mark Wohlers

Saturday, August 17 (7:20 p.m. first pitch)

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Alumni Autographs

The legends will be available for autographs throughout SunTrust Park prior to the game against the Dodgers. A map of the autograph stations can be found in the Gameday playbill handed out to fans as they enter the SunTrust Park gates. Fans can check the MLB.com Ballpark App for details on which legends will be at each station. Player locations will be posted on the day of the game. One autographed item, per person, per alumnus. No photos will be allowed. This event is free and a game ticket is required.

6:30 p.m. – Alumni Softball Home Run Derby

Braves alumni will square-off in a fun and competitive Softball Home Run Derby. There will be live coverage of the event during an extended Braves LIVE pregame show starting at 6 p.m. Analysts Jeff Francoeur and Brian Jordan will wear microphones and interact with each other as well as Chip Caray and Tom Glavine, who will be calling the Derby.

Andruw Jones, Brian Jordan and Ryan Klesko will represent Team 90's softball homerun derby team while Johnny Estrada, Jeff Francoeur and Dan Uggla will represent Team 2000's.

Saturday's Expected Alumni Roster

Jose Alvarez Johnny Estrada Andruw Jones Marty Perez Robert Belloir Jeff Francoeur Brian Jordan Gerald Perry Mike Bielecki Marvin Freeman Ryan Klesko Chris Seelbach Pedro Borbon Jesse Garcia Greg McMichael Craig Skok Sid Bream Ralph Garr Kevin Millwood Dwight Smith Paul Byrd Luis Gomez Dale Murphy Pete Smith Francisco Cabrera Nick Green Matt Murray Michael Tucker Buzz Capra Kevin Gryboski Jim Nash Dan Uggla Chris Chambliss Albert Hall Denny Neagle Jerome Walton Marty Clary Chris Hammond Ed Olwine Brad Clontz Terry Harper Alejandro Pena Brian Jordan Randy Johnson Eddie Perez

Sunday, August 18 (1:20 p.m. first pitch)

11:45 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Alumni Photos on the Field

There will be four stations located around the warning tracks for fans to take photos with the legends on the field. A map of the autograph stations can be found in the Gameday playbill handed out to fans as they enter the SunTrust Park gates. Fans can check the MLB.com Ballpark App for details on which legends will be at each station. Player locations will be posted on the day of the game. One photo per group. No autographs will be allowed. This event is free and a game ticket is required.

12:20 p.m. – Alumni Weekend Q&A

Braves alumni will take to the Georgia Power Pavilion stage located in The Battery Atlanta Plaza for a special discussion. This event is free and a game ticket is not required.

Sunday's Expected Alumni Roster

Jose Alvarez Brad Clontz Greg McMichael Charlie Puleo Paul Assenmacher Brian Edmondson Kris Medlen Chris Seelbach Steve Avery Johnny Estrada Kevin Millwood Craig Skok Robert Belloir Marvin Freeman Dale Murphy Pete Smith Mike Bielecki Jesse Garcia Matt Murray Zane Smith Pedro Borbon Kevin Gryboski Jim Nash Jeff Treadway Sid Bream Albert Hall Denny Neagle Michael Tucker Paul Byrd Chris Hammond Ed Olwine Jerome Walton Francisco Cabrera Terry Harper Alejandro Pena Mark Wohlers Buzz Capra Randy Johnson Eddie Perez Chris Chambliss Ryan Klesko Marty Perez Marty Clary Javy Lopez Gerald Perry

Please note: All appearances are subject to change. All autograph and photo lines are on a first-come, first-serve basis, are not guaranteed and lines can be cut off at any time.

