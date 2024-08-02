Mariah Carey to bring Christmas Tour to Atlanta, State Farm Arena

She’s unofficially known as the Queen of Christmas. Officially, she is the best-selling female artist of all time.

Mariah Carey just announced a 2024 Christmas concert tour that includes a stop in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Nov. 23.

A press release announcing the concert promises the show will include the global superstar’s timeless holiday classics alongside fan-favorite chart-toppers and an unforgettable festive experience.

The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of Carey’s “Merry Christmas” album and the single from that album “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

Tickets go on sale on Aug. 6.

If you can’t make the date in Atlanta, Carey plays Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Monday, Nov. 25.

