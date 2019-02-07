0 Make Valentine's Day reservations at these metro Atlanta restaurants

Check out these metro Atlanta restaurants for Valentine’s Day fun and romance.

﻿Intown Atlanta

5Church. The restaurant is serving a $65 three-course prix fixe menu in place of its regular menu on Feb. 14, with wine pairings available for an additional $25 per person. Examples of entrées and wine pairings include lobster squid ink gnocchi with Mercer merlot and braised rabbit with Decoy cabernet sauvignon. The prix fixe menu and wine pairings are also available along with the restaurant’s full à la carte menu on Feb. 15.

1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-400-3669, 5churchatlanta.com.

9 Mile Station. The restaurant atop Ponce City Market is offering an $80 five-course prix-fixe menu from 5-10 p.m. on Feb. 14. Menu highlights include crispy duck confit with apple brie brick, crispy caña de oveja served with plumped dried fruit and key lime pie topped with spiced rum whipped cream. Optional wine, beer or cocktail pairings are available for an additional cost.

If you’re dining in a group of up to eight, the restaurant is offering an Igloo Dining Experience, including the five-course dinner and a bottle of champagne for each table. Each igloo is $900 for two and a half hours and is reservation-based only. Reservations can be made here.﻿675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-999-1532, 9milestation.com/

10 Degrees South. A $70 four-course prix fixe menu offered from 5:30-10:30 p.m. will feature dishes such as peri-peri chicken rolls, sosaties, chicken curry and Di’s Delight for dessert.

4183 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 404-705-8870, 10degreessouth.com.

AIX. The new French restaurant is offering a four-course prix fixe meal for $75, with $45 for additional wine pairings. Options include steak tartare 'au poivre,' spiny lobster, tarragon, crème fraiche and root vegetables and grilled petit lamb chops with pommes a la crème, caper relish and sauce piquante.

﻿956 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta. 770-838-3501, aixatl.com/

Aria. The restaurant is offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $95 per person, excluding beverages.

﻿490 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. 404-233-7673; aria-atl.com .

Atlas. The restaurant inside the St. Regis Buckhead is offering a four-course prix fixe menu for $150 per person, with optional wine pairings for an additional $75-$150. The full dinner menu, which changes daily, will also be available.

﻿88 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-600-6471, atlasrestaurant.com/

Bar Margot. The restaurant inside the Four Seasons Hotel will offer an $85 prix-fixe menu from 6-9 p.m. Feb. 14 with a live surprise dessert element.

﻿75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-9898, barmargotatl.com/

Beetlecat. The restaurant is celebrating with a four-course prix fixe fish camp-inspired menu for $65 per person, with cocktails, beer and wine available for purchase. Dishes include walnut tartare, Caesar salad, charred foie gras terrine, crispy oyster; sweet potato noodle, duck fat-poached swordfish, Porchetta pork loin, 72-hour short rib; and a selection of desserts.

﻿299 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-0360, beetlecatatl.com

The Brasserie at Bazati. The Eastside Beltline spot is offering a special five-course prix fixe dinner for $90 per person, with a glass of bubbly and dessert included. Options include salt crusted yellow and red beets with goat cheese espuma; halibut en papillote with sunchoke, fingerling potato and Brussels sprouts; and truffle chocolate with streusel, noisettes meringue and raspberry sorbet.

﻿550 Somerset Terrace NE, Atlanta. 404-795-8342, bazatiatl.com/brasserie/

Cape Dutch. Look for special dishes in addition to the regular menu Feb. 14-15 including lobster and crab meat salad with avocados, radishes and a lemon cream vinaigrette; veal tomahawk with truffles and a foie gras veal reduction; and chocolate cake with a Grand Marnier chocolate mousse and raspberry glaze.

﻿1782 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta. 404-343-0313, capedutchrestaurant.com.

City Winery. The Ponce City Market spot is offering a three-course prix fixe dinner for $35 per person, with optional wine pairings for an additional $20. The venue is also hosting Donavon Frankenreiter and Brett Bigelow in the concert, with tickets starting at $22.

﻿650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/﻿atlanta

Dantanna’s. The restaurant is offering a four-course Valentine’s Day menu, with pricing based off the main course selection for two, which includes a 40 oz. porterhouse for $120, filet and lobster surf n’ turf for $125, and cioppino for $90. The dinner also includes choice of appetizer, soups or salads and a sharable dessert. The regular menu will also be available.

﻿3400 Around Lenox Drive, Atlanta, 404-760-8873 and ﻿One CNN Center, Atlanta, 404-522-8873. dantannas.com/#

Ecco. The Midtown and Buckhead locations are offering one-night-only a la carte dishes. In Buckhead, look for options including apricot and foie gras torchon, pumpernickel crisps and young watercress and Raviolo Doppio with lobster and sheep ricotta, hackleback caviar and buerre blanc. In Midtown, options include crispy oysters in champagne batter, trout roe crème fraiche and parsley and conchiglie, dungenesse crab, wild spring onion and smoked butter.

﻿40 7th St. NE, Atlanta, 404-347-9555 and ﻿3586 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, 404-347-9558. ecco-atlanta.com/

Einstein’s. The Midtown spot will offer a prix fixe menu priced at $45 per person including a starter course with options such as fried Brussels sprouts and beet salad; main course options including pan-seared duck breast and braised short rib; and dessert choices including red velvet cheesecake or chocolate-strawberry mousse cake. ﻿1077 Juniper St., Atlanta. 404-876-7925, EinsteinsAtlanta.com

The Federal. The restaurant is featuring a prix fixe menu alongside the regular à la carte menu from 5-10 p.m. Selections on the three-course prix fixe menu include veal ravioli with foie gras sauce, Jackman Ranch Florida wagyu sirloin and a chocolate and hazelnut gianduja kit kat. The prix fixe price is $150 per person, plus $45 per person for optional wine pairings.

﻿1050 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-343-3857, thefederalatl.com .

Gypsy Kitchen. Look for a la carte Valentine’s Day special dishes including chorizo butter-poached half lobster tail, tuna conserva-stuffed piquillo peppers, 8 oz. beef filet with harissa spiked cous cous and Brillat Savarin cheese with strawberries, sherry syrup and almond shortbread for dessert.

﻿3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-939-9840; gk-atl.com .

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern. All locations are serving their regular menus along with specials for Valentine’s Day. Midtown offers one heart-shaped pizza for two, a bottle of wine, a shared appetizer and dessert for $49. Brookhaven specials include chicken cordon bleu with chocolate mole sauce, broccolini and potatoes au gratin and homemade strawberry shortcake with chocolate covered strawberries. Perimeter offers a Valentine’s Day dinner for two for $60 per person that includes choice of salad, choice of filet and lobster tail or two filets and a shareable chocolate dessert. For $10 more per person, guests can add a bottle of Trinity Oaks Chardonnay or Cabernet Sauvignon.

1551 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta, 404-968-2288; 804 Town Blvd., Brookhaven, 404-464-8971; and 1221 Ashford Crossing, Dunwoody, 470-395-7904. hobnobatlanta.com

JCT Kitchen. Enjoy a four-course Southern-inspired dinner for $65 per person, with coursed wine pairings available for an additional $24 per person. Corkage fee $20 per bottle, maximum 2 bottles per table. Sample dishes include crab brioche; a selection of pan roasted scallops, duck breast, pan roasted halibut, wood roasted venison, braised bone-in short rib; and a selection of desserts.

1198 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-355-2252 , jctkitchen.com/

King + Duke. Try a four-course prix fixe menu for $75 per person, with coursed wine pairings available for an additional $35 per person. Sample dishes include smoked American caviar, wagyu beef carpaccio, wood grilled lobster and a selection of desserts.

﻿33060 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-477-3500, kinganddukeatl.com/

La Tavola. The restaurant will offer a special prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu for $60 with options including red snapper crudo with blood orange ginger mignonette, fennel, Treviso and sea bean; red wine-braised oxtail with cocoa paccheri and Piave Ubriaco; and strawberry gelato with roasted strawberries and chocolate ganache.

﻿992 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-873-5430, latavolatrattoria.com/

Livingston Restaurant & Bar. The restaurant inside the Georgian Terrace Hotel is offering a three-course prix fixe dinner for $70 per person with options such as smoked lobster bisque; tournedos of beef and braised lamb shank; and dark chocolate tiramisu with salted caramel ganache. A small selection from the prix fixe menu will be offered as à la carte selections in the lounge area.

﻿659 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-897-5000, livingstonatlanta.com .

Lure. Check out a $60 three-course Valentine’s Day prix-fixe menu featuring special dishes including “Honeymoon oysters” with shochu mignonette; seared sea scallops with passion fruit butter sauce, coriander-scented jasmine rice cake and sea beans; and passion fruit pie with coconut whipped cream.

1106 Crescent Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-817-3650, lure-atlanta.com/

Marcel. The restaurant is offering several special Valentine’s Day dishes in addition to its regular menu including seared foie gras and seared scallops and grilled crispy duck breast

﻿1170 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-665-4555, marcelatl.com/

Murphy’s. The restaurant will offer its regular menu in addition to several exclusive a la carte Valentine’s Day dishes including picanha steak with chimichurri, roasted carrots and cauliflower; Chilean sea bass with celery root puree, grilled asparagus and preserved lemon butter; and wine specials of Rombauer chardonnay and Priest Ranch cabernet. Among the Valentine dessert additions are Chocolate Garden (chocolate dome, red velvet cake filled with strawberry mouse and crème anglaise) on Feb. 14; homemade blueberry pie à la mode Feb. 15-16; and coconut rum tres leches trifle on Feb. 17.

997 Virginia Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-872-0904; murphys-atlanta-restaurant.com.

﻿Nakato Japanese Restaurant. The restaurant is offering a $150 per person multi-course authentic Japanese dining experience served by a kimono-dressed server and offering a choice of sparkling wine or sake pairings throughout the meal. Seatings are at 6 and 8:30 p.m. ﻿1776 Cheshire Bridge Road, Atlanta. 404-873-6582, nakatorestaurant.com

The Optimist. Try a four-course, coastal menu for $80 per person, with coursed wine pairings available for an additional $30 per person. Dishes include seafood gumbo; duck fat-poached swordfish; pan roasted halibut; and prime NY strip

914 Howell Mill Road, Atlanta. 404-477-6260 , theoptimistrestaurant.com.

St. Cecilia. Try a four-course coastal European dinner for $85 per person, with coursed wine pairings available for an additional $45 per person. Sample dishes include strozzapretti with rock shrimp, crab and piquillo; butternut squash risotto; and coriander crusted swordfish

3455 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-554-9995, stceciliaatl.com

Saltwood Charcuterie & Bar. The restaurant inside the Loews Atlanta Hotel is offering a $45, three-course prix fixe from 5:30–10 p.m, with options including heirloom roasted baby carrots, crispy duck confit, pan roasted tile fish and a red velvet gelato.

﻿1065 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-745-5745, saltwoodatlanta.com/

The Southern Gentleman. The restaurant is replacing its normal dinner menu with special Valentine’s Day a la carte offerings including smoked trout with Johnnycakes, bacon-wrapped pork tenderloin, dry aged NY strip and chocolate chess pie.

﻿3035 Peachtree Road, 404-939-9845, thesoutherngentlemanatl.com .

Valentine’s Pop-Up at Westside Warehouse. Chef Juan Montier is hosting his fifth annual Valentine’s Day pop-up dinner from 6:30-10 p.m. Inspired by Miles Davis’ 1960 album, “Sketches of Spain,” the dinner will focus dishes from Spain and Portugal including smoked sardine crostini and stuffed artichoke salad with The Andalusian Dawn signature cocktail, wine pairings and live jazz performed by Rialto Youth Jazz Orchestra. Tickets are $180 per person and include a charitable donation to Rialto Jazz for Kids/Rialto Youth Jazz Orchestra programs.

Westside Warehouse, 996 Huff Road, Atlanta. chezmontier.com/vdaypopup/

Yebo Ski Haus. Enjoy a three-course prix fixe dinner from 5-10:30 p.m. for $50 per person, with wine pairings available for $25 per person. Options include the crab cake, arctic char, ostrich bolognese and chocolate mousse. The regular menu will also be available.

﻿111 West Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta. 404-869-1992, yebobeachhaus.com/

DeKalb

The Alden. The restaurant is serving up a special Cupid’s Menu for two for $150 but is also offering guests the option to order à la carte. Menu options include Katama Bay oysters with hackleback caviar, Maine lobster, sea urchin carbonara and porterhouse au poivre. Wine lovers can enjoy a paired pour ($10/glass or $25/three glasses) with their meal.

﻿5070 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 678-395-6982; thealdenrestaurant.com .

Brick Store Pub. The beer bar will host a monk-themed a la carte dinner by candlelight in its upstairs Belgian Bar. Look for Monastic cheeses, Trappist beers and chocolate.125 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-687-0990, brickstorepub.com

Fudo. The new Japanese restaurant is offering a three-course prix fixe menu or $30 per person, with two small plates, three rolls and a choice of dessert.

﻿5070 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 678-691-7088, fudoatl.com

﻿no. 246. The restaurant is offering an authentic Italian four-course menu for $65 per person, with coursed wine pairings available for an additional $30 per person. Sample dishes include oysters on the half shell, beef carpaccio, roasted snapper picatta, roasted half chicken, braised lamb ragu and a selection of desserts.

129 East Ponce de Leon Ave., Decatur. 678-399-8246, no246.com/

Petite Violette. The French restaurant is offering a special five-course prix-fixe Valentine’s Day menu from 5:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14 for $79.95 per person with a choice of hors d’oeuvres, soup, salad, entrée and dessert. Menu options include She Crab Soup, Salad Petite Violette with mixed greens, mushrooms, avocado and hearts of palm, broiled lobster tails with drawn butter and Chilean sea bass provencal. The meal also includes a complimentary rose for every woman and live entertainment throughout the evening.

2948 Clairmont Road, Atlanta. 404-634-6268, petitevioletterestaurant.com/

Revival. The restaurant is serving a four-course prix fixe dinner for $75 per person and an optional wine pairing available for $25. Entrée choices include seared crab cake, braised lamb shank ragout and smoked quail.

﻿129 Church St.. Decatur. 470-225-6770, revivaldecatur.com .

﻿The White Bull. The restaurant will offer a four-course prix fixe menu for $85 per person, with wine pairings for an additional $55 per person. Options include lamb tartare with baby carrots, almonds, egg yolk puree and yuzu gelee; doppio, polenta, oxtail, lady peas, parmesan fonduta and sunflower seed gremolata; and Kitty Mitchel grouper, “chowder,” celeriac, pea shoots and potato gnocchi.

﻿123 E. Court Square, Decatur. 404-600-5649, whitebullatl.com/

Cobb

C&S Seafood and Oyster Bar. The restaurant will offer several special menu items including lobster bisque, grouper oscar and filet oscar as well as specially priced glasses of Sexual Chocolate by SLO Down Wines.

﻿3240 Cobb Pkwy. SE, Atlanta. 770-272-0999, candsoysterbar.com/

CRU Wine Bar. The restaurant is offering a four-course prix fixe dinner for $55 per person Feb. 14-16. featuring dishes such as lobster bisque topped with a goat cheese crouton and American caviar; roasted asparagus and burrata salad; prime filet mignon; and seared sea scallops. An optional wine pairing is available for an additional cost.

﻿300 Avalon Blvd., Alpharetta, 678-248-5181 and ﻿The Battery, 915 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta, 770-485-9463, cruawinebar.com/

Drift Fish House & Oyster Bar. The restaurant is serving up a $79 Valentine's Day prix fixe menu with wine pairings for an additional $29. Dishes include wood-roasted mussels, butter-poached Maine lobster, smoked trout ramen and Champagne blood orange crème brûlée.

﻿4475 Roswell Road, Marietta. 770-635-7641, driftoysterbar.com/

Piastra. The restaurant is offering a five-course prix-fixe menu Feb. 13-17 for $50, with wine pairings for an additional $30. Dishes include Gratin di Caciofi, a bruleed artichoke dip with mascarpone and asiago and roasted garlic and black pepper crackers and Girandola Di Salmone e Bistecca, a beef tenderloin and salmon pinwheel topped with crab, asparagus and a roasted garlic and Meyer lemon sauce.

﻿45 W. Park Square, Marietta. 770-425-9300, piastrarestaurant.com/

Red Sky Tapas & Bar. The restaurant is offering a piano and champagne dinner for two after 5 p.m. from Feb. 10-14. Book a reservation for two and receive a complimentary champagne toast and a Berry Sweet Doughnut. On Valentine’s Day, the dinner also includes music from pianist Carl Testa.

1255 Johnson Ferry Rd., Marietta. 770-973-0100, redskytapas.com/

Seed Kitchen & Bar. Look for a $79 prix fixe menu with wine pairings for an additional $29. Dishes including French Kiss oysters with Champagne mignonette, seared Hudson Valley foie gras, Szechuan-glazed lamb shank and red velvet molten lava cake.

﻿1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 678-214-6888, eatatseed.com/

Stem Wine Bar. The restaurant will serve up a four-course prix fixe meal with wine pairings from Flowers Vineyards & Winery with seatings at 5:45 p.m. and 8 p.m. for $125 per person.

﻿1311 Johnson Ferry Road, Marietta. 678-214-6888, stemwinebar.com

North Fulton

C&S Chowder House and Hugo’s Oyster Bar. Both North Fulton restaurants will offer several special menu items including lobster bisque, grouper oscar and filet oscar as well as specially priced glasses of Sexual Chocolate by SLO Down Wines.

C&S Chowder House, 12040 Etris Road, Roswell.470-321-5077, candschowderhouse.com/

﻿Hugo’s Oyster Bar, 10360 Alpharetta St., Roswell. 770-993-5922, hugosoysterbar.com/

Casi Cielo. The restaurant is offering a $40 prix fixe five-course Valentine’s Day menu from 5-10 p.m. featuring dishes such as lamb chops with blackberry sauce and chimichurri and salmón prehispánico wrapped in plantain leaf and tortilla dough.

﻿6125 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-549-9411, casicieloatl.com

Holmes. The restaurant is serving a “Holmes is Where the Heart Is” four-course prix fixe menu for $75 per person, plus $25 for house wine pairings or $50 for reserve wine pairings.

﻿50 S. Main St., Alpharetta. 678-691-8320, restaurantholmes.com/

il Giallo Osteria & Bar. The restaurant is offering a four-course prix-fixe menu for $69 per person with options including Zuppa di Zucca roasted pumpkin soup with Elijay apples, hazelnuts and nutmeg crema; Ravioli d’Aragosta, a lobster, potato and mascarpone ravioli with a lobster, thyme and tomato broth; Braciola di Vitello, a pounded veal tenderloin stuffed with breadcrumbs, fontina and grana padano, gravy, polenta and crispy onions; and dessert.

﻿5920 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. 404-709-2148, ilgialloatl.com

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails. The restaurant is offering a three-course prix fixe menu from 4-to 10 p.m. for $75 per person. Entrée options include smoked paprika chimichurri hanger steak and pistachio-crusted grouper. For dessert, choose from dark chocolate cake, “be mine” macarons or caramel cheesecake. On Feb. 15 and 16, Milton’s opens early at 4 p.m. serving the regular menu plus prime porterhouse steaks for two as a featured special.

﻿800 Mayfield Road, Milton. 770-817-0161, miltonscuisine.com .

Osteria Mattone. The restaurant is offering an Italian dinner for two via a three-course prix fixe dinner Feb. 13-15 for $55 per person, with wine pairings at an additional cost. Dishes include Calamari Alla Griglia, grilled squid stuffed with Italian sausage and lemon-paprika vinaigrette; Mezze Rigatoni, baked pasta with mozzarella, pomodoro and basil; and Torta Di Formaggio, marscapone cheesecake, graham streusel, strawberries and basil.

﻿1095 Canton St., Roswell. 678-878-3378, osteriamattone.com/

Ray’s at Killer Creek and Ray’s on the River. The restaurants are both featuring three-course prix fixe dinner menus in place of the restaurants’ regular menus from 4-11 p.m. The assortment of starters, salads and entrées includes oysters Rockefeller, mini lobster Cobb, Delmonico rib-eye and horseradish-encrusted grouper. Price is $90, and suggested wine pairings are available for an additional cost.

﻿Ray’s at Killer Creek, 1700 Mansell Road, Alpharetta. 770-649-0064, raysrestaurants.com/raysatkillercreek/

﻿Ray’s on the River, 6700 Powers Ferry Road SW, Sandy Springs.770-955-1187, raysrestaurants.com/raysontheriver

Table & Main. The restaurant will celebrate Feb. 13-15, with a the dill-encrusted halibut with blue crab twice baked potato, grilled broccolini with herbed balsamic on special each night for $38, in addition to the regular menu.

﻿1028 Canton St., Roswell. 678-869-5178, tableandmain.com/

