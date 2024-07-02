Local Restaurant goes big: Rolex watches for 15-year employees

While many employees typically receive mementos such as certificates, plaques, or a pen to mark their 15th anniversary at a company, the team at Marlow’s Tavern restaurants takes a more extravagant approach—they gift Rolex watches.

“We started giving the Rolex as a gift for those 15-year team members because I wanted it to be something meaningful to thank them for their commitment of time, and something that our employees would cherish forever,” says John Metz, executive chef, CEO and co-founder of Sterling Hospitality.

Sterling Hospitality is the parent company behind Marlow’s Tavern, the Woodall and Sterling Culinary Management.

The company recently held its annual Tenure Party to honor employees who have been with the company for 15 years. Metz described the event as highly emotional, emphasizing that he personally selects each Rolex to suit the recipient. Over the past few years, Metz has gifted 20 Rolex watches, with this year’s recipients including four executive-level employees, a general manager, a sous chef, two line cooks, a banquet server, and one cashier.

Metz opted to award the Rolex watches at the 15-year mark rather than waiting for a later milestone due to the restaurant industry’s high turnover rate.

There are 15 Marlow’s Tavern locations across Georgia, with The Woodall located in Atlanta.

