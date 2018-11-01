Lake Lanier Islands adding huge snow tubing hill

Margaritaville at Lanier Islands is adding several new snow attractions this winter, including a new ice skating rink and massive new snow tube hill with 10 lanes.
The snow tube hill will stretch 400 feet.
Called “License to Chill Snow Island,” the expanded winter-time attraction will open Nov. 16 and remain open through Feb. 24. More than half of $5.5 million being invested into these new snow attractions are dedicated to multiple snow-making machines. There will also be a snow play area for snowballs, snow angels and other creations with what is about the closest thing Atlantans can get to real snow (with the exception of a rare snow fall in the area).
Other rides will also get snow. Remember the Cat4 water slide? Now imagine it’s a slippery, snow-covered slide.
“License to Chill Snow Island” will also feature fire pits for roasting marshmallows, visits from Santa Claus and other treats to put you in the holiday spirit. The attraction is also spending about $600,000 to add new lights to the Paradise Beach area.
Other family friendly attractions in metro Atlanta have also added a flurry of new elements aimed at turning summer-time spots into winter attractions.
“We can’t wait to debut this unique, island-inspired winter wonderland at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands,” said Darby Campbell, president of Safe Harbor Development. “We’re giving new meaning to ‘chill out’ with some exciting new attractions and look forward to seeing Margaritaville at Lanier Islands become a true year-round destination.”
The addition of lights, snow and entertainment help destinations capitalize on a lucrative holiday season. Atlanta Botanical Garden and Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain flipped the sleepy winter months into what now ranks as one of the busiest times of the year.
Six Flags Over Georgia adorns their park with more than 1 million LED lights and dozens of Christmas trees to create a holiday atmosphere for “Holiday in the Park,” which is set to open Nov. 17
About License to Chill Snow Island:
$24.99-$44.99 for day passes, season passes available. Margaritaville at Lanier Islands, 7650 Lanier Islands Pkwy, Buford. 678-304-3120, MargaritavilleAtLanierIslands.com Times vary, go here for full calendar.
