Join 'Wicked' performers at 'Witches' Night Off' on Monday

ATLANTA - Joining Hearts, Inc. and cast and crew of the National Touring Company of WICKED will host “Witches’ Night Off,” an evening of songs at Lips Drag Palace in Atlanta, 3011 Buford Hwy NE, on Monday evening, November 11th. The performance will begin at 7:30pm. Net proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS (BC/EFA) and Joining Hearts, Inc.
Produced by company members of WICKED, the evening is an opportunity for them to step out of their roles in the musical and kick up their heels performing some of their favorite non-Ozian material. WITCHES’ NIGHT OFF (WNO) is an event that benefits both Broadway Cares and Joining Hearts, Inc.
WITCHES’ NIGHT OFF is part of an ongoing series of performances by the touring company to support charitable causes. The WICKED Tour has raised over $5.6 million in donations for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and local AIDS service organizations all over the country.
VIP admission is $60, which includes a pre-show reception with cast members, and preferred seating. General Admission tickets are also available for $40. All proceeds benefit BC/EFA and Joining Hearts, Inc. The purchase of event tickets is tax deductible. For tickets, visit www.witchesnightoff.org.
This Monday night event will include LIVE auctions featuring opportunities to join the company backstage at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre.
Live Auction items include:
-
Watch the “GREENIFYING” of Oz’s most infamous lady. This experience includes a backstage tour plus 2 house seats for a performance of WICKED between November 12th and November 16th, 2019.
-
A rare opportunity is your chance to win a WALK-ON ROLE in WICKED. This is a once in a lifetime experience: Appear in this Broadway blockbuster. You can win the chance to wear a Tony-Award Winning costume and be in three scenes of Broadway’s favorite musical.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}