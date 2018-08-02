0 Hit a trick, learn to wakeboard at Terminus Wake Park

EMERSON, Ga. - Stick a trick, race a friend on kneeboards or learn how to wakeboard. Guests to Terminus Wake Park can do it all, and they can do it without a boat.

Terminus is just off Interstate 75, about 45 minutes north of Atlanta. It's a cable wake facility.

Here are some photos of Terminus Wake Park in Emerson. (Photo by Nelson Hicks/wsbtv.com)

"Instead of being pulled behind a boat, you are pulled by a cable system that is rotating above the lake," Savannah Wofford of Terminus Wake Park told wsbtv.com's Nelson Hicks. "There's always this upward pull bringing you above the water. Because of that, we've got features and rails and kickers you can hit. It's kind of like a skatepark on water."

The upward pull from the 32-foot cable not only makes it easier to do tricks, but it makes it easier to learn.

Here are some photos of Terminus Wake Park in Emerson. (Photo by Nelson Hicks/wsbtv.com)

"We wanted to teach our kids how to wakeboard," visitor Tonya Bodie said. "I didn't know how to wakeboard. My husband didn't either. So we looked online to find some wakeboard lessons and then we found this place, which was amazing."

Bodie not only brought her children out to learn how to wakeboard, but she and her husband took a lesson too.

For those looking to learn, there's the beginner's pond. Instructors offer tips on everything from getting off the dock to using good technique.

PHOTOS: Hitting tricks at Terminus Wake Park

"So then, if you're killing it at that, you can go over to the advanced lake," Wofford said. "(It has) faster speeds (and) bigger features. (We have) something for everybody."

Here are some photos of Terminus Wake Park in Emerson. (Photo by Nelson Hicks/wsbtv.com)

On the advanced lake, the cable runs faster and there are plenty of opportunities to show off your skills.

Terminus also offers an Aqua Wake Park. It's basically a giant inflatable playground on water. The park includes slides, beams, trampolines and plenty of fun.

Here are some photos of Terminus Wake Park in Emerson. (Photo by Nelson Hicks/wsbtv.com)

Terminus Wake Park is open seven days a week for about nine months out of the year. The Aqua Park is open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, starting Monday.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.