Heroes, villains celebrated on new cruise aboard Disney Destiny

Heroes and villains will take top billing when Disney unveils the Disney Destiny. The Destiny is expected to begin cruises from Florida in late 2025.

“Storytelling is at the heart of everything we do at Disney, so to be able to tell stories that are focused on heroes and villains for the first time, we’re able to immerse guests in all new experiences, new venues and a variety of Disney stories that everyone is sure to know and love,” Disney Imagineer and creative director of the ship Beth Burkhardt said.

The Black Panther will welcome guests aboard the Disney Destiny in the Grand Hall. Pride Lands: Fest of the Lion King is a dinner show that tells the story of Simba’s rise. The Sanctum will plunge guests into a bar from Doctor Strange. De Vil’s Piano Lounge highlights Cruella de Vil’s interests and is an adults-only lounge.

“Cruella de Vil loved her spots, so you’re greeted with a spotted piano, and she’s a bold, larger-than-life personality so we’ve got this bold, Hollywood Regency design,” Burkhardt said.

Spider-Man will sit atop the ship’s aft.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” will be featured at the Marvel Celebration of Heroes: Groot Remix. “Pirates of the Caribbean” will be featured at Cask and Cannon, a pub on the Disney Destiny.

Haunted Mansion fans will be thrilled to learn that the Haunted Mansion Parlor will be one of the venues on the Destiny.

The Disney Destiny will sail out of Fort Lauderdale to the Bahamas and the Caribbean starting in November 2025. Bookings open on September 12, 2024.

