Utopia of the Seas, World’s second largest cruise ship, sets sail on short cruises from Florida

Imagine a resort with more than 20 restaurants, more than 20 bars, five pools, eight hot tubs, four waterslides, a 259-foot dry slide, two casinos, six places to go dancing, four shows, a carousel, a rock climbing wall, several pickleball courts and a minigolf course.

Now, put all of that onto a cruise ship and that’s what guests on Utopia of the Seas will find. The ship is Royal Caribbean’s newest cruise ship and the second largest in the world.

“(This is) Utopia of the Seas which we’re billing as the World’s biggest weekend,” Royal Caribbean’s Jay Schneider said. “We couldn’t be more excited for this ship. It’s the sixth of the Oasis class. Arguably it has some of the best in fleet characteristics, some of the newest concepts we’ve ever created and so far, everyone who has seen it is blown away.”

Royal Caribbean has dubbed Utopia of the Seas the “World’s Biggest Weekend.” While most new cruise ships embark on seven-day itineraries, not Utopia. This massive ship sets sail on three and four-night voyages each week. Royal Caribbean knows many first-time cruisers book a shorter cruise their first time out, testing the waters on a cruise vacation. With Utopia of the Seas now available to those travelers, Royal Caribbean hopes those travelers will have such a great time, they’ll be back for more.

Cruises on Utopia of the Seas include a stop at the company’s private island, Perfect Day at Coco Cay.

“Perfect Day at Coco Cay is the perfect beach chill experience, ultimate thrill experience,” Schneider noted. “Again, whatever you want to do for your vacation, we have it at Perfect Day (at Coco Cay).”

What’s new on Utopia of the Seas?

Royal Railway-Utopia Station is all-new on Utopia of the Seas. Royal Caribbean is billing it as the most immersive dining experience at sea. The five-course experience takes place inside a train car on the ship. Guests will be transported into the Wild West and dine while a story unfolds around them.

Utopia of the Seas is home to the Pesky Parrot, an all-new bar concept for the cruise line. This exotic paradise presents the perfect vibe to enjoy a tropical cocktail while cruising the Caribbean.

Izumi in the Park is all-new on Utopia of the Seas. Take Royal Caribbean’s popular Izumi restaurant, add in a pickup window and now, while guests casually stroll through the Central Park neighborhood on the ship, they can stop by the Izumi in the Park window and grab some sushi to munch on while walking.

Solarium Suites are all-new on Utopia of the Seas. The ship features two Solarium Suites. The new accommodations feature 280-degree views, a massive bathroom and unbelievable views. Situated on the wings of the bridge, guests staying in the Solarium Suites will have the same views the captain does.

What else is there to see?

The Ultimate Abyss is not unique to Utopia of the Seas. Other Royal Caribbean ships feature an Ultimate Abyss. But what makes the Ultimate Abyss different on Utopia of the Seas is its length. It’s 259 feet, 43 feet longer than the ride on other ships, and it’s the largest dry slide at sea. Guests enter the Ultimate Abyss on Deck 16. Following a heart-pounding 19-second thrill ride, guests exit on Deck 6.

Utopia of the Seas features a boardwalk that includes a carousel, video games, a candy shop, a Johnny Rockets restaurant, a sports bar and the Aquadeck that hosts concerts, water shows and more.

For those looking to relax on their cruise vacation, head to the Solarium. The adults-only retreat features a pool, several whirlpools, a bar, daybeds, panoramic ocean views and a bistro.

Ready to go?

Enjoy aquatic shows, live music, gambling, nightclubs, karaoke, and more. While most cruises offer the opportunity to relax—and you can do that in the adults-only solarium—Utopia of the Seas is one big party. It’s a party that Royal Caribbean believes might require a couple of days to recover from!

Looking for a non-stop party on your next getaway? Utopia of the Seas is sailing now from Port Canaveral, about an hour east of Orlando.

