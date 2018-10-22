Here's when you'll be able to ice skate on Ponce City Market's rooftop

An ice skating rink will open above all the shops, restaurants and offices of Ponce City Market next month, returning for the second winter in a row.
“Skate the Sky,” an extension of Slater Hospitality concepts Skyline Park and Nine Mile Station beer garden, debuted last year as a 3,500-square-foot rink. It is slated to open for the season on Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 23.
Admission to get on The Roof is $10 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under — or free with Nine Mile Station reservations, available via Tock here. The rooftop rink, located at 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, will be available to rent for corporate events or holiday parties during the day.
General admission hours are Sunday from noon to 9 p.m., Monday through Wednesday from 3 to 10 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m. The rink becomes 21 and up after 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
