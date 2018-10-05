Gucci Mane to play Fox Theatre

ATLANTA - Atlantic recording artist Gucci Mane will wrap up 2018 with a “Gucci Mane & Friends” holiday homecoming event, featuring a stacked lineup of special guests on Dec. 27 at the Fox Theatre.
Gucci Mane just played Music Midtown in Atlanta in September.
Gucci Mane released “Solitaire” featuring Migos and Lil Yachty and “Wake Up In The Sky” alongside Bruno Mars and Kodak Black in 2018. Both tracks are off his forthcoming album, Evil Genius.
Tickets start at $55.50 and are on sale now.
