Giraffe, zebra form unusual bond at Georgia theme park

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Wild Adventures Theme Park, celebrating its 30th anniversary season, is drawing attention to an unusual bond between two of its animal residents. A zebra named Kurtsie, born in December 2023 and a giraffe named Bakari, born in 2018, have formed a close relationship within the park’s Giraffe Overlook habitat.

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Their rare companionship reflects the park’s approach to creating shared environments where different species can interact more naturally.

Wild Adventures Theme Park Giraffe, zebra form unusual bond at Wild Adventures Theme Park

The unexpected friendship developed after the park’s zebra herd was incorporated into the giraffe habitat shortly before Kurtsie’s birth. Animal care specialists observed Bakari’s strong curiosity toward the zebras, which quickly became focused on Kurtsie once she was born.

This early interest laid the groundwork for their deepening connection as Kurtsie grew.

As Kurtsie matured, the dynamic between the two animals shifted, reflecting behaviors seen in the wild where young zebras begin to separate from their herd around 2 years old. During this stage, caretakers noted Kurtsie increasingly gravitating toward Bakari.

Wild Adventures Theme Park Giraffe, zebra form unusual bond at Wild Adventures Theme Park

Today, Kurtsie and Bakari are often seen together. Guests frequently observe them grooming one another, resting side by side in the field or sharing hay in the giraffe barn. Kurtsie also joins Bakari during giraffe feedings and encounters, lingering nearby as he interacts with caretakers and guests. She will weave around his legs or nudge him for attention.

Sarah Plain, an animal care specialist and Bakari’s lead caretaker, described the meaningful impact their relationship has had on both animals. Plain noted that Kurtsie has become more relaxed and confident, often taking cues from Bakari’s calm behavior.

“This is the kind of interaction we hope to see in a space like this,” Plain said. “It shows how aware and responsive these animals are to each other. What you’re seeing between them is a real bond and it speaks to the level of connection they’re capable of.”

Wild Adventures Theme Park Giraffe, zebra form unusual bond at Wild Adventures Theme Park

Plain added that Bakari, who is naturally social, has become increasingly engaged and protective with Kurtsie nearby. The two are often seen lying together in the field, a behavior that signals a high level of comfort, as giraffes typically only rest on the ground when they feel safe.

The mixed-species habitat itself is designed to reflect how animals may interact in shared environments in the wild. This design aims to create opportunities for natural behaviors and social bonds to form over time.

Donald Spiller, general manager of Wild Adventures, emphasized how the bond between Kurtsie and Bakari enhances the visitor experience. He said the Giraffe Overlook allows guests to observe and learn about animals from all over the world.

“For us, it’s about creating experiences families carry with them,” Spiller said. “When guests see something like this up close, it stays with them. It’s simple, but it’s meaningful and it’s part of what makes a visit to Wild Adventures special.”

Guests visiting the Giraffe Overlook can watch Kurtsie and Bakari interact from various vantage points. The animals can be seen from the overlook itself or during a ride on the park’s Safari Train.

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