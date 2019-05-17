Get slimed at Nickelodeon's Slime City in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Ready to be slimed?
Nickelodeon is giving kids and families the chance to see, feel and get doused in its iconic green goo at Slime City, the brand’s first-ever pop-up experience dedicated to all things slime.
Opening in Buckhead on Saturday, June 15, and running through September, fans will have the opportunity to create their own gooey slime concoction and receive Nickelodeon’s ultimate honor– getting slimed!
The installation will take visitors on an experiential slime-filled adventure throughout a unique 20,000 square-foot space that features an array of insta-worthy, slime-tastic moments for kids of all ages.
“Our iconic slime is the ultimate symbol of free-spirited mess and the physical embodiment of the fun and irreverent spirit of Nickelodeon,” said Sharon Cohen, executive vice president, The Nick Experience. “We are excited to bring Slime City to Atlanta to offer this brand-new way for kids and families to interact with our signature slime through a dynamic space for a fun-filled summer.”
The Nickelodeon Slime City experience will feature eight unique, themed spaces designed to let visitors interact with slime in various ways including:
· Slime HQ – Spin wheels, turn levers and touch slime to keep the gallons of green goodness pumping through the pipes and tubes.
· Great Wall of Slime – Visitors are invited to leave their mark and make an impression on the giant pin wall to create awesome slime shapes and silhouettes.
· Slime-Tennial Park – Paying homage to Atlanta’s famous Centennial Olympic Park, visitors can take a spin or a swing on an exciting slime-inspired playground.
· Slime Bubble-Torium – In this slime bubble-filled world, guests can burst goopy green bubbles.
· Slime Central – It’s slime time, where visitors receive Nickelodeon’s ultimate honor of being slimed.
