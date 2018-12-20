0 Get ready to rumba! Dance With Me studio opens in posh Phipps Plaza

If you're looking to brush up on some salsa or rumba moves for the new year, you'll definitely want to check out Dance With Me studios.

The posh ballroom dance studio is owned by Val and Maks Chmerkovskiy. You likely know them as the handsome and talented professional dancers from the popular show, "Dancing with the Stars".

"Access Atlanta" got a VIP tour of the new studio, that just opened up in the ritzy Phipps Plaza shopping center. And lucky for us, Val was there to give us an in-person lesson.

When talking about the city and why they decided to open a studio in Atlanta, he explained,

"Atlanta is an incredible city. Dance is celebrated here, music is celebrated here.

There is a lot of culture ... a lot of jazz, and a lot of soul."

And what they're teaching isn't necessarily all about the skill of dancing.

He explained, "We're not just using dance to teach you the salsa or the tango. We're using it to create the best and more exciting version of yourself."

The studio offers all kinds of classes, including both private and group lessons. And if you're a bit unsure or nervous about trying it out, Val assured you not to be.

"You should come in here feeling comfortable and confident. And if you lack the confidence...Just come in feeling good and we'll take care of the rest!", he says.

