Taste of Alpharetta – Thursday, May 3
Don’t miss the chance to witness Taste of Alpharetta. Enjoy 60 restaurants selling tastes, chef competitions, a fun zone and a music stage with rock, folk and R&B bands. The event is free to attend and check out the music. Restaurants charge for food.
ATLANTA – Classic Movie Thursday – May 3
Step back in time to the golden age of Hollywood at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Arts Center with iconic films from the silver screen! Each Thursday afternoon screening will feature movie classics you have come to love. Feel free to bring your own food and drink to enjoy during the movie.
East Point Festival – Saturday, May 5
Taste of East Point and the South Metro Area will feature artists, live music, food trucks, restaurants, beer and margaritas in downtown East Point.
Free Comic Book Day 2018 – Saturday, May 5
Come out to Free Comic Book Day and witness comic book shops across North America and around the world give away comic books absolutely free to anyone who comes into their store, with no purchase required and no strings attached. Fans new and old are welcome at Great Escape Comics and Games for a fun day with free comics and great deals!
Snellville Days – Saturday and Sunday, May 5 – 6
If you are looking for some free fun this weekend, make your way to Snellville Days. The event will feature arts and crafts, food booths and live entertainment at Briscoe Park.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
