    By: Wilton Jackson

    Updated:

    Decatur Lantern Parade – Friday, May 11 

    Spring is in full affect and you don’t want to miss one of the best spring nights of the year with the Decatur Lantern Parade. Enjoy all of the lanterns that will light up the night.

    Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Fossil Show – Friday to Sunday, May 11 – May 13 

    If you like gems and jewelry, make sure to head out to The Georgia Mineral Society’s Gem, Mineral, Jewelry and Fossil show this Mother’s Day weekend. The event will take place at the Cobb Civic Center in Marietta. 

    Sweet Auburn Festival – Saturday to Sunday, May 12 – May 13

    This festival offers FREE family fun, food and entertainment in Historic Sweet Auburn District, just in time for Mother’s Day weekend.

    Chastain Park Arts Festival – Saturday to Sunday, May 12 – May 13

    Hear from local acoustic musicians, see fine art and crafts, shop at food vendors and visit the children’s area at the Chastain Park Arts Festival. 

    Dunwoody Art Festival – Saturday to Sunday, May 12 – May 13

    Don’t miss nearly 170 artists booths at the Dunwoody Art Festival. The event will also feature a kids’ zone and live music on a closed stretch of Dunwoody Village Parkway.

    Mother’s Day Festivities

    Mother’s Day at the Zoo – Sunday, May 13

    Mother’s Day weekend is the best time to take your mom to Zoo Atlanta. Mothers get in free with any regular adult or child ticket purchase.

    Second Sunday at High Museum -- Sunday, May 13

    Gain free admission from noon to 5 p.m. for the events taking place at the High Museum for the second Sunday in May. 

    La Raza Fest – Sunday, May 13

    The La Raza Fest features Latin recording artists, Mexican folk dancers, mariachi music and food vendors at Gwinnett Place Mall.

