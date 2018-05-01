FREE massages, Mimosas, manicure for Mother's Day at popular attraction

ATLANTA - Does a massage, manicure and a Mimosa sound like the perfect present for mom on Mother's Day? If so, here's even better news: it's all free.
The College Football Hall of Fame is hosting its annual Mother's Day event. Moms will score all that and free admission to the popular attraction with the purchase of a regular priced ticket.
The first 100 moms through the door will receive a special bracelet from retailer Stella & Dot, too.
"Once a year, we spend a day honoring the real heroes of college football and beyond: Moms," the Hall of Fame's release about the event stated. "The women who work 24-hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year to make the world go round."
In addition to all the freebies, the whole family can check out 95,000 square feet of memorable moments in college football history. There's a 45-yard indoor football field, more than 50 engaging and interactive exhibits and a shrine to the greatest to ever play or coach the game.
Mother's Day is Sunday, May 13.
