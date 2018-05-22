Decatur Arts Festival – Friday to Sunday – May 25 – May 27
Don't miss the Decatur Arts Festival, which will feature an art walk Friday evening and an artists' market with live music on Saturday and Sunday in downtown Decatur.
Old Fourth Ward Park Arts Festival – Saturday to Sunday – May 26 – May 27
Looking for an exciting festival this holiday weekend? Make your way to the Old Fourth Ward Park Arts Festival. The event will feature fine arts and crafts, a street market, children's play area, food vendors and live acoustic music.
Atlanta Jazz Festival -- Saturday to Sunday – May 26 – May 27
For all jazz music lovers, the Atlanta Jazz Festival is the place to be this weekend. The festival will feature local and national jazz greats on multiple stages, a youth-jazz band competition, arts and crafts, food vendors, and a kids' zone in Piedmont Park.
Alpharetta Arts Streetfest – Saturday to Monday – May 26 – May 28
If Alpharetta is not in your travel plans this weekend, you may want to change that as the Alpharetta Arts Streetfest will provide art, live jazz and acoustic music, cultural arts performances, children's activities and food booths.
Georgia Movies in the Park (free movies) – Saturday, May 26
Outdoor films are back and just in time for the holiday. Bring your family and lawn chairs to Canton for a showing of the movie Coco Saturday night.
Free Memorial Day events
May 26 – Memorial Day Service includes a singer, a speaker, and a ceremony at 6 p.m. on Duluth Town Green.
May 28 – Memorial Day Ceremony has displays, a band, a speaker and a military ceremony at Roswell City Hall.
May 28 – Memorial Day Parade beings at 10 a..m. in downtown Smyrna, followed by a ceremony at Wright Municipal Park.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}