ATLANTA – Classic Movie Thursday – April 5
Step back in time to the Golden Age of Hollywood at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Arts Center with iconic films from the silver screen! Each Thursday afternoon screening features a movie classic you have come to love. Feel free to bring your own food and drink to enjoy during the movie.
Writers’ Festival – Friday, April 6
Don’t miss the chance to hear from distinguished authors read and answer questions at the Writers’ Festival at Agnes Scott College in Decatur. The event is free and open to the public.
Food-o-Rama – Saturday, April 7
Take advantage of free admission to Food-O-Rama, which will give you the opportunity to shop from 30 food trucks selling full portions and small plates with live music, craft beer, vendors and a kids’ zone at Old Fourth Ward Park.
Caffeine and Octane - Sunday, April 8
Caffeine and Octane is a nationally recognized all makes, all models car show that regularly attracts over 2000 vehicles and 15,000 fans. The event is held (rain or shine) the first Sunday morning of each month from 8-11 a.m. at Perimeter Mall in Dunwoody. It was moved to the second Sunday since the first was Easter. See Lamborghinis, Ferraris, Porsches, muscle cars, vintage rides and everything in between. It's FREE to attend and display your car.
Free Family Fun (Woodruff Arts Center) – Sunday, April 8
Join us for Free Family Fun next Sunday, featuring an Instrument Petting Zoo and Music Discovery Zone presented by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Musical Theater Workshops from the Alliance Theatre and Joris Laarman-Inspired Maker Demonstrations from the High Museum of Art, Atlanta. Free and open to all! Registration is required.
Spring Festival on Ponce – Saturday & Sunday, April 7 – 8
Spring is in the air and it’s the perfect weekend to come out to the FREE spring Festival on Ponce. The event will feature arts and crafts, folk art, a children’s area, local food and music in historic Olmsted Linear Park.
