0 Caffeine & Octane showcases exotic cars every month for FREE

DUNWOODY, Ga. - Lamborghinis, Ferarris, Maybachs and other exotic cars might cost $300,000 or more to buy, but there is a place where people can check them out for free every month.

The Caffeine and Octane car show erupts with excitement from car enthusiasts the first Sunday of every month at Perimeter Mall. The next show is Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019.

PHOTOS: Lamborghinis, Ferraris, vintage cars at free car show each month

"They come from all over the southeast and all over the country (to) right here in Dunwoody, Georgia, to celebrate what they love, which is cars," Caffeine & Octane's Bruce Piefke told wsbtv.com's Nelson Hicks.

The show began 13 years ago in East Cobb. It was an opportunity for some dads, who loved cars, to get together on Sunday mornings -- when they didn't have a child's soccer practice to get to -- to talk horsepower and acceleration.

Check out this Facebook Live video from a recent show. It's a 30-minute walk around at the show.

Thirteen years later, each monthly showcase is filled with over 2,000 cars and 15,000 fans. And even though it's grown considerably from its beginnings, one thing hasn't changed: it's still all about the cars.

"It's actually my first time here," Quinton Davis said. "I'm from North Carolina, so I definitely haven't seen anything like this, not at this magnitude."

In addition to the Lamborghinis and Ferarris, there are cars from Porsche, Aston Martin, Mercedes and Lexus. There are vintage vehicles, muscle cars and an assortment of unique rides. A recent show included one of the first delivery vehicles for the Coca-Cola Company that's 100 years old. If it has wheels and a motor, it's probably at the show.

One of the best parts about the Caffeine & Octane show is the cost.

"It's free, believe it or not," Piefke said. "It's one of the last great bargains around. It's free to exhibit your car, and it's free to attend."

The show is the first Sunday of everything month, rain or shine, at Perimeter Mall. Get there prior to 8 a.m. to see the exotic cars lining up. Stay until 11 a.m. to see the vehicles head back home.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.