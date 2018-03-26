0 Free things to do: Easter egg hunts, free movie and more

ATLANTA – Classic Movie Thursday – Thursday, March 29

Step back in time to the Golden Age of Hollywood at Sewell Mill Library and Cultural Arts Center with iconic films from the silver screen! Each Thursday afternoon screening features a movie classic you have come to love. Feel free to bring your own food and drink to enjoy during the movie.

Easter Egg Hunt (City of Hapeville) – Saturday, March 31

Don’t miss Hapeville's 2nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt! The free event will take place on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the baseball fields on Claire Drive. Egg Hunters will be able to hunt for over 3,000 eggs! The age groups will go at the following times and locations: - Small Baseball field: 4 & Under- 9:15 a.m. (parents may assist this group only) - Middle Baseball field: Ages 5 - 7- 9:30 a.m. - Large Baseball field: Ages 8 - 10- 9:45 a.m. Starting at 9:30 a.m., the Easter Bunny and a face painter will be making an appearance! Be sure to bring your own basket and a camera to capture all the fun! See you there!

Norcross Easter Egg Hunt – Saturday, March 31

The Easter Bunny is hopping his way to downtown Norcross for an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31 at 10 a.m. Get your Easter baskets ready and come out and celebrate the arrival of spring in Norcross with this Easter Egg Hunt. Children can visit with the Easter bunny, and parents are encouraged to take photos to remember the occasion. The hunt doesn’t last but a few minutes, so don’t be late!

North East Cobb Community Egg Drop – Saturday, March 31

Join 25,000 people for the ninth annual Northeast Cobb Community Egg Drop. Enjoy food, fun, games, DJ, activities, and eggs for everyone. Kids will marvel as a helicopter drops thousands of eggs onto the Sprayberry High School football field to kick off the hunt. The funds raised from the Egg Drop go to support both the community & Shop with a Yellow Jacket and the Shop with a Longhorn programs for Sprayberry and Kell High Schools.

