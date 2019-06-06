0 FREE things to do at the Battery Atlanta this summer

The Battery Atlanta isn't just for Atlanta Braves games, though those are lots of fun!

The development features shops, restuarants and plenty of free things to do this summer.

The Summer Family Series arrives this month at the Battery. The series featuring free programming for families with children of all ages to enjoy.

The United States Tennis Association of Atlanta, Pepper Boxing Atlanta and The First Tee have partnered with The Battery Atlanta to bring free Kids Tennis on the Turf, Pepper’onis boxing classes and The First Tee Golf clinics to the community on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursday mornings throughout the summer.

The fun begins with Kids Tennis on the Turf June 11 and runs through our final Pepper’onis Class on July 24.

With mini tennis nets, foam balls and kid-sized racquets provided, kids and parents can participate in fun, fast-paced introductory tennis games with instructors through Kids Tennis on the Turf. Held Tuesday mornings on the Plaza Green, this event is FREE for kids and families. Sign-up for the 30-minute sessions will be offered online through USTA Atlanta, and walk-ups are welcome. Session options are from 9:30am – 11:30 am on June 11, 18, 25 and July 9, 16, 23.

Pepper Boxing Atlanta is hosting Pepper’onis, a FREE youth boxing clinic. Parents and children are welcome to participate in learning the basics of boxing with Zero Contact. Join us for lessons at 9:30am on June 12, 19, 26 and July 10, 17, 24. *Gloves and wraps are encouraged but not required.

The First Tee will offer FREE clinics on The Plaza Green this summer. These classes will teach participants more about the game of golf, as well provide innovative and experiential learning opportunities for kids. Character education and long-term life skills are at the heart of this program, which will be delivered by coaches who have been trained in positive youth development. Bring the family out on June 20, 27 and July 11, 18 at 10:30am!

