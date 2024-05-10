2 critically injured after being trapped in flipped car on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Two people suffered critical injuries after being involved in a crash on Ga. 400 in Forsyth County and getting trapped in the car.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office says there was a crash in the median on Ga. 400 in front of the Lakewood Flea Market near Buford Road.

Fire officials say at least three people were trapped in the car. Three of them were taken to a trauma center. Two are in critical condition and the third is stable.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the crash site and saw traffic start flowing once again.

The highway was shut down in both directions, but one lane of traffic has since reopened heading northbound and one lane southbound. The highway appears to be reopening.

A Georgia Department of Transportation camera three miles south of where the crash happened showed traffic heading north sitting at a standstill.

Photos shared with Channel 2 Action News show a car on its side in the median.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn what led up to the crash.

