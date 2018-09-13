0 FREE Braves tickets for those escaping Hurricane Florence

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves are opening the doors to SunTrust Park for any Hurricane Florence evacuees to take in some free baseball.

The team is offering the tickets to this weekend's series against the Washington National. Friday's game is at 7:35 p.m., Saturday's game is at 1:05 p.m. and Sunday's game is at 1:35 p.m.

FREE @Braves tickets to anyone who has evacuated to Atlanta due to Hurricane Florence for Friday (7:35 p.m.), Saturday (1:05 p.m.) and Sunday (1:35 p.m.) games at @SunTrustPark More: https://t.co/hzO2Lo0zFa #HurricaneFlorence2018 pic.twitter.com/FHLnbDXKXG — Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) September 13, 2018

Complimentary tickets are available to all residents of North and South Carolina who have been displaced due to mandatory evacuations in anticipation of Hurricane Florence. Tickets are only available at the SunTrust Park Ticket Office while supplies last.

“As Hurricane Florence approaches, we know how difficult it has been for those who have had to pack up and leave their homes as the storm approaches,” said Derek Schiller, Braves president and CEO. “The predicted areas that will be affected are in the heart of Braves Country, so it hits particularly close to home for us. We hope we can take their mind off the storm for a few hours by coming to enjoy a game at SunTrust Park. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who are impacted.”

In addition, all of the proceeds from this weekend’s 50/50 raffle will benefit Red Cross efforts in response to the hurricane.

Each ticket will include free access to Hope & Will’s Sandlot, a state of the art kid’s zone with a rock climbing wall, zipline and carnival games, as well as discounted A-List pricing on specific menu items in the park.

Last season, the Braves distributed over 20,000 tickets to those who were evacuated due to Hurricane Irma. For more information and other ways to donate, please visit www.braves.com/florencerelief.

