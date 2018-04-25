0 Fox Theatre's Summer Film Festival returns with zombies, cartoons, 'Grease'

ATLANTA - The Fox Theatre kicks off its 2018 Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival with a 50th anniversary screening of the cult-classic “Night of the Living Dead” on Friday, July 27 at 10 p.m. In partnership with the upcoming 9th Annual Atlanta Zombie Pub Crawl, zombies and non-zombies are welcomed to join festivities fit for the un-dead, which includes special guests, exclusive food & drink specials, and a zombie costume contest. Zombie make-overs will be available on-site prior to the screening for $5-$10 in cash, with a portion of the price benefiting a local charity.

Beyond opening night, the festival will include early and evening shows of family fun such as festival favorite Saturday AM Cartoons, Dreamwork Animation’s “Trolls,” and sing-a-long showings of “Grease” and Disney’s “Moana.” For silver screen classics, the festival will be showing the 50th anniversary of Barbra Streisand’s “Funny Girl” plus more titles and movie tour opportunities to be announced. Discounted tickets for Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival will be available for purchase on Monday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at FoxTheatre.org.

As in previous years, Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival will showcase films on its impressive 26-foot high x 56-foot-8-inch wide big screen. Patrons will enjoy movies under the “stars” beneath the Fox Theatre’s distinctive blue sky with twinkling stars and fluffy clouds, and for select showings, a magical pre-show experience including a sing-a-long with a vintage cartoon and performances on the world-renowned Mighty Mo organ.

2018 COCA-COLA SUMMER FILM FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

Friday, July 27 @ 10 p.m. Night of the Living Dead, 50th anniversary

Saturday, July 28 @ 10 a.m. Saturday AM Cartoons

Saturday, July 28 @ 7 p.m. TBA

Thursday, August 2 @ 7:30 p.m. Funny Girl, 50th anniversary

Saturday, August 11 @ 2 p.m. Trolls

Thursday, August 23 @ 7:30 p.m. *Grease Sing-a-Long, 40th anniversary

Saturday, August 25 @ 2 p.m. *Moana Sing-a-Long

Saturday, August 25 @ 7 p.m. TBA



General Admission Movie Ticket Pricing

Discounted $8 general admission movie tickets are available starting Monday, May 14 at 10 a.m. at the Fox Theatre Ticket Office, online at FoxTheatre.org or by calling 855-285-8499. Starting Monday, July 2, general admission movie tickets will increase to $10. Tickets purchased on the day of the show will be $12. Additional fees may apply.

*Specialty Movie Ticket Pricing

Reserved Seating only for the upcoming “Grease” and “Moana” sing-a-long screenings. Tickets are $15.00 in advance or $20.00 on the day of the show. Additional fees may apply. Guests must purchase tickets at the Fox Theatre ticket office or at foxtheatre.org. Please note: ticketing fees are applied when reserving online. Seating is first come, first serve. Everyone must have a ticket, including infants.

Saturday AM Cartoons - Tickets are $5 now through show date. Additional ticketing fees may apply.

Parking Pricing

While spaces are available, select Lanier parking lots surrounding the Fox Theatre are offering discounted $5 parking for Coca-Cola Summer Film Festival patrons. For more information, please visit FoxTheatre.org.

To purchase tickets or get additional information, please visit FoxTheatre.org.

