  • Former Braves players return for Alumni Weekend

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves have announced the schedule of events for the ninth annual Alumni Weekend, which welcomes Braves legends to SunTrust Park for a weekend full of activities. The event will be held this Friday through Sunday as the Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers.

    Please note: All appearances are subject to change. All autograph and photo lines are on a first-come, first-serve basis, are not guaranteed and lines can be cut off at any time.

    Friday, August 10 (7:35 p.m. first pitch)

    6-7 p.m. – Alumni Autographs throughout SunTrust Park

    The legends will be available for autographs throughout SunTrust Park prior to the game against the Brewers.

    Chipper Jones Pregame Ceremony

    The Braves will hold a pregame presentation celebrating Chipper Jones and his recent Hall of Fame induction. Chipper’s Cooperstown Plaque will be at the game on Friday for fans to see and take photos with throughout the night. It will on display at The Battery Atlanta from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and inside SunTrust Park in Monument Garden from 9-10:30 p.m.

    The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a Chipper Jones Hall of Fame Replica Plaque at the gates presented by SunTrust Bank.

    Friday’s Expected Alumni Roster

    Jose Alvarez

    Brian Edmondson

    Tim Hudson

    David Palmer

    Steve Avery

    Johnny Estrada

    Kelly Johnson

    Alejandro Pena

    Mike Bell

    Marvin Freeman

    Brian Jordan

    Terry Pendleton

    Robert Belloir

    Jesse Garcia

    Ryan Klesko

    Marty Perez

    Mike Bielecki

    Ralph Garr

    Brian Kowitz

    Gerald Perry

    Pedro Borbon

    Luis Gomez

    Cristhian Martinez

    Chris Seelbach

    Francisco Cabrera

    Marquis Grissom

    Greg McMichael

    Craig Skok

    Buzz Capra

    Kevin Gryboski

    Kris Medlen

    Dwight Smith

    Chris Chambliss

    Albert Hall

    Dale Murphy

    Pete Smith

    Darrel Chaney

    Chris Hammond

    Matt Murray

    Zane Smith

    Brad Clontz

    Terry Harper

    Jim Nash

    Jerome Walton

    Bobby Cox

    Jay Howell

    Otis Nixon

    Ed Whited

    Adrian Devine

     

     

     

     

    Saturday, August 11 (7:10 p.m. first pitch)

    4:30 p.m. – Braves Legends Parade down Battery Avenue outside SunTrust Park

    Before the gates open to SunTrust Park, the legends will parade through The Battery Atlanta, where fans can line up along Battery Avenue to get up-close to the Braves legends. The parade will begin at Heritage Court and will conclude by the Third Base Gate. This event is free and a game ticket is not required.

    6:15 p.m. – Alumni Softball Home Run Derby

    Braves alumni will square-off in a fun and competitive Softball Home Run Derby. *Yellow highlighted players below indicate Softball Home Run Derby participants

    Pregame – Alumni Weekend Red Carpet Introductions

    The Atlanta Braves alumni will walk a 220-foot red carpet as they are individually introduced on the field. Fans who purchased the Alumni Homecoming Ticket Package will be right in the action as the legends are introduced. For information on purchasing tickets, please visit braves.com/alumniweekend.

    Saturday’s Expected Alumni Roster

    Jose Alvarez

    Brian Edmondson

    Tim Hudson

    David Palmer

    Steve Avery

    Johnny Estrada

    Chipper Jones

    Marty Perez

    Mike Bell

    Jeff Francoeur

    Brian Jordan

    Gerald Perry

    Robert Belloir

    Marvin Freeman

    Ryan Klesko

    John Schuerholz

    Mike Bielecki

    Jesse Garcia

    Brian Kowitz

    Chris Seelbach

    Pedro Borbon

    Ralph Garr

    Cristhian Martinez

    Craig Skok

    Francisco Cabrera

    Luis Gomez

    Greg McMichael

    Dwight Smith

    Buzz Capra

    Nick Green

    Kevin Millwood

    Pete Smith

    Chris Chambliss

    Kevin Gryboski

    Dale Murphy

    Zane Smith

    Darrel Chaney

    Albert Hall

    Matt Murray

    Dan Uggla

    Brad Clontz

    Chris Hammond

    Jim Nash

    Jerome Walton

    Bobby Cox

    Terry Harper

    Otis Nixon

    Ed Whited

    Adrian Devine

    Jay Howell

    Alejandro Pena

     

     

    Sunday, August 12 (1:35 p.m. first pitch)

    11:35 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Alumni Photos on the Field

    There will be four stations located around the warning tracks for fans to take photos with the legends on the field.

     

    Sunday’s Expected Alumni Roster

    Jose Alvarez

    Brad Clontz

    Tim Hudson

    David Palmer

    Paul Assenmacher

    Bobby Cox

    Brian Jordan

    Marty Perez

    Steve Avery

    Brian Edmondson

    Ryan Klesko

    Gerald Perry

    Mike Bell

    Johnny Estrada

    Brian Kowitz

    Chris Seelbach

    Mike Bielecki

    Jesse Garcia

    Cristhian Martinez

    Craig Skok

    Pedro Borbon

    Ralph Garr

    Greg McMichael

    Dwight Smith

    Paul Byrd

    Kevin Gryboski

    Dale Murphy

    Zane Smith

    Buzz Capra

    Albert Hall

    Matt Murray

    Jeff Treadway

    Chris Chambliss

    Chris Hammond

    Jim Nash

    Jerome Walton

    Darrel Chaney

    Terry Harper

    Otis Nixon

    Ed Whited

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories