Former Braves players return for Alumni Weekend

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Braves have announced the schedule of events for the ninth annual Alumni Weekend, which welcomes Braves legends to SunTrust Park for a weekend full of activities. The event will be held this Friday through Sunday as the Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers.

Please note: All appearances are subject to change. All autograph and photo lines are on a first-come, first-serve basis, are not guaranteed and lines can be cut off at any time.

Friday, August 10 (7:35 p.m. first pitch)

6-7 p.m. – Alumni Autographs throughout SunTrust Park

The legends will be available for autographs throughout SunTrust Park prior to the game against the Brewers.

Chipper Jones Pregame Ceremony

The Braves will hold a pregame presentation celebrating Chipper Jones and his recent Hall of Fame induction. Chipper’s Cooperstown Plaque will be at the game on Friday for fans to see and take photos with throughout the night. It will on display at The Battery Atlanta from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and inside SunTrust Park in Monument Garden from 9-10:30 p.m.

The first 20,000 fans in attendance will receive a Chipper Jones Hall of Fame Replica Plaque at the gates presented by SunTrust Bank.

Friday’s Expected Alumni Roster

Jose Alvarez Brian Edmondson Tim Hudson David Palmer Steve Avery Johnny Estrada Kelly Johnson Alejandro Pena Mike Bell Marvin Freeman Brian Jordan Terry Pendleton Robert Belloir Jesse Garcia Ryan Klesko Marty Perez Mike Bielecki Ralph Garr Brian Kowitz Gerald Perry Pedro Borbon Luis Gomez Cristhian Martinez Chris Seelbach Francisco Cabrera Marquis Grissom Greg McMichael Craig Skok Buzz Capra Kevin Gryboski Kris Medlen Dwight Smith Chris Chambliss Albert Hall Dale Murphy Pete Smith Darrel Chaney Chris Hammond Matt Murray Zane Smith Brad Clontz Terry Harper Jim Nash Jerome Walton Bobby Cox Jay Howell Otis Nixon Ed Whited Adrian Devine

Saturday, August 11 (7:10 p.m. first pitch)

4:30 p.m. – Braves Legends Parade down Battery Avenue outside SunTrust Park

Before the gates open to SunTrust Park, the legends will parade through The Battery Atlanta, where fans can line up along Battery Avenue to get up-close to the Braves legends. The parade will begin at Heritage Court and will conclude by the Third Base Gate. This event is free and a game ticket is not required.

6:15 p.m. – Alumni Softball Home Run Derby

Braves alumni will square-off in a fun and competitive Softball Home Run Derby. *Yellow highlighted players below indicate Softball Home Run Derby participants

Pregame – Alumni Weekend Red Carpet Introductions

The Atlanta Braves alumni will walk a 220-foot red carpet as they are individually introduced on the field. Fans who purchased the Alumni Homecoming Ticket Package will be right in the action as the legends are introduced. For information on purchasing tickets, please visit braves.com/alumniweekend.

Saturday’s Expected Alumni Roster

Jose Alvarez Brian Edmondson Tim Hudson David Palmer Steve Avery Johnny Estrada Chipper Jones Marty Perez Mike Bell Jeff Francoeur Brian Jordan Gerald Perry Robert Belloir Marvin Freeman Ryan Klesko John Schuerholz Mike Bielecki Jesse Garcia Brian Kowitz Chris Seelbach Pedro Borbon Ralph Garr Cristhian Martinez Craig Skok Francisco Cabrera Luis Gomez Greg McMichael Dwight Smith Buzz Capra Nick Green Kevin Millwood Pete Smith Chris Chambliss Kevin Gryboski Dale Murphy Zane Smith Darrel Chaney Albert Hall Matt Murray Dan Uggla Brad Clontz Chris Hammond Jim Nash Jerome Walton Bobby Cox Terry Harper Otis Nixon Ed Whited Adrian Devine Jay Howell Alejandro Pena

Sunday, August 12 (1:35 p.m. first pitch)

11:35 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Alumni Photos on the Field

There will be four stations located around the warning tracks for fans to take photos with the legends on the field.

Sunday’s Expected Alumni Roster

Jose Alvarez Brad Clontz Tim Hudson David Palmer Paul Assenmacher Bobby Cox Brian Jordan Marty Perez Steve Avery Brian Edmondson Ryan Klesko Gerald Perry Mike Bell Johnny Estrada Brian Kowitz Chris Seelbach Mike Bielecki Jesse Garcia Cristhian Martinez Craig Skok Pedro Borbon Ralph Garr Greg McMichael Dwight Smith Paul Byrd Kevin Gryboski Dale Murphy Zane Smith Buzz Capra Albert Hall Matt Murray Jeff Treadway Chris Chambliss Chris Hammond Jim Nash Jerome Walton Darrel Chaney Terry Harper Otis Nixon Ed Whited

