Forget the popcorn, look at this movie theater food

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga. - Steaks and seafood, they're not just for elegant restaurants anymore.
No, they're for movie theaters!
CMX Cinemas opened its second Georgia theater location last week. It's in Peachtree Corners.
The theaters offer a luxurious dinner-and-a-movie experience.
Menu items include a variety of Southern favorites including barbecue shrimp and grits, short rib mac and cheese, a "hot" chicken sandwich and smoked bacon and blackened shrimp.
Other menu items include a 16 ounce cowboy rib eye, Wagyi skirt steak, crab and shishito fried rice and brussels sprouts.
Dessert offerings include caramelized banana cheesecake, peach crostata and doughnut bread pudding.
The movie theater offers fine wines and signature cocktails, too.
Each theater has 90 to 100 oversized reclining leather love seats and foot rests.
Tickers are $16 for adults and $14 for children. Matinee pricing is $14 for all shows that start earlier than 4 p.m. All movies after 6 p.m. are for guests 21 and over.
CMX Cinemas is located at 5180 Town Center Blvd. in Peachtree Corners Town Center.
