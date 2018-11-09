Flower Child opens second Atlanta Location, Access Eats gets a behind-the-counter tour

Popular eatery Flower Child has just opened its second location in downtown Sandy Springs.
Access Eats got a behind-the-counter look at the new spot, courtesy of Flower Child’s executive Chef Idris Calahan.
He said, "They are very popular on vegan, vegetarian and healthy dishes. The mother earth bowl and the vegan poke bowl are both two of our most popular dishes. We have sides like spicy eggplant, a lot of good salads and a lot of good wraps."
It seems as though there is truly something for everyone here.The restaurant is a colorful and inviting space, where diners can choose to eat inside or outside on the spacious patio.
"I think what sets us apart is the care. They can expect just a good, delicious, healthy meal and leave satisfied … and that’s what we aim to do," Chefs said.
To learn more about Flower Child, head to https://www.iamaflowerchild.com/.
