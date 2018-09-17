Drake adds another Atlanta tour stop

Atlanta can't get enough of Drake!
The platinum-selling artist has added a third Atlanta show to his "Aubrey & The Three Migos" tour that comes to town in November.
1 more show!— Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) September 17, 2018
Atlanta can't get enough of @Drake!
He's added another Atlanta date on his tour with the @Migos
Info: https://t.co/X0K0ZIvOCA pic.twitter.com/yOawvImVB6
RELATED: Drake announces new tour with Migos ... and they're coming to Atlanta
Produced by Live Nation, the North American outing also features special guests and “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos.
The tour follows a stellar summer for Drake, that included the release of his hit singles, “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” as well as the release of his fifth No. 1 studio album, "Scorpion."
The tour will be in Atlanta on Friday, Nov. 16, Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 18.
American Express card members can purchase tickets for the newly added dates before the general public beginning Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 20. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 21, at Ticketmaster at 10 a.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}