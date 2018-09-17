  • Drake adds another Atlanta tour stop

    By: Nelson Hicks

    Atlanta can't get enough of Drake!

     

    The platinum-selling artist has added a third Atlanta show to his "Aubrey & The Three Migos" tour that comes to town in November.

    Produced by Live Nation, the North American outing also features special guests and “Walk It Talk It” collaborators Migos. 

     

    The tour follows a stellar summer for Drake, that included the release of his hit singles, “God’s Plan” and “Nice For What,” as well as the release of his fifth No. 1 studio album, "Scorpion."

     

    The tour will be in Atlanta on Friday, Nov. 16, Saturday, Nov. 17 and Sunday, Nov. 18.

     

    American Express card members can purchase tickets for the newly added dates before the general public beginning Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Sept. 20. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public Friday, Sept. 21, at Ticketmaster at 10 a.m.

