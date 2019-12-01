0 Small town celebrates old fashion Christmas with ugly sweaters, inn tour, nativity

DAHLONEGA, Ga. - Travel back in time to the magical, picture-perfect Christmas town where anything is possible. Dahlonega transforms into a blend of It’s a Wonderful Life and Christmas of days past with exciting sweets and treats at every corner.

Deck the Halls with the Following Festivities:

Old Fashioned Christmas Parade: Join revelers to watch the authentic, home-town parade December 7 from 4-5 p.m.

Horse Drawn Carriage Rides: Enjoy rides at the Visitor Center & Hancock Park daily and nightly beginning November 29

Christmas Market on Candy Cane Lane: Find unique gifts, delightful holiday treats and treasures at this annual market held at The Community House (111 North Park Street) from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. December 13 & 14

Visit with Santa: Share detailed wish lists with Santa every weekend beginning November 29

Strolling Holiday Performers: Be dazzled by street performers decked out in costumes for entertainment throughout the square

Sleigh Bell Tour of the Inns of Dahlonega: Admire the beautifully decorated Inns on a self-guided driving tour December 15 from 1-6 p.m. Purchase tickets at the Dahlonega Visitors Center.

Christmas High Tea: Enjoy an authentic High-Tea each Tuesday at one of the area’s Inns. Location and times vary.

A Christmas Story Production: Watch the classic movie come to life at the Holly Theater

Hancock Park Activities: Just a block off the square, check out local food trucks, the Festival of Trees, holiday movies and family programming

Ugly Sweater Wine Tour: This holiday-themed six-hour tour through the North Georgia mountains takes you three wineries. Be sure to participate in the Ugly Sweater contest (winner will receive a prize at the third winery). 11a.m. – 5 p.m. December 6

Live Nativity: Dahlonega United Methodist Church will be hosting a live nativity in front of the church sanctuary on Park St. from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm on December 14th.

