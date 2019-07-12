0 Cool off this summer with these 7 wet adventures near Atlanta

It's officially summer, but you don't need to spend the season sweating in the hot Georgia sun.

Keep it cool this summer by trying out a few of these water-based adventures around the state.

»RELATED: Here are 5 easy hikes to Atlanta's hidden waterfalls

Go tubing on the Chestatee River

Enjoy a relaxing float down the Chestatee River, courtesy of Appalachian Outfitters. For $6, you can rent a tube and take a shuttle to a drop-off location, where you can gently meander along the river for about 30 to 45 minutes. After the float, you can even hike a nature trail all the way back to the beginning to rise the river again.

Appalachian Outfitters2084 South Chestatee, Dahlonega. 706-867-7116. www.canoegeorgia.com

Experience Stand-Up Paddle Yoga

Practice yoga in a brand new way with Soulful Yoga's SUP (Stand-Up Paddle). This innovative yoga class will have you bending, stretching and feeling the peace, all while floating atop a paddleboard. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing and bring sunscreen, sunglasses, water and a towel (even though you'll probably get wet), and be prepared to have a lot of fun.

Soulful Yoga. Locations vary. 678-662-7946.www.soulfulyogaatl.com

Scuba dive the Open Water Quarry

You don't need to drive to all the way to the beach in order to go on a scuba diving trip. In fact, Dive Georgia has the perfect in-town scuba adventure at the Open Water Quarry that will have you identifying fish and exploring underwater "ruins" like the pros. For $35 per person, they'll provide you with the equipment you need to explore depths from 20 feet to 155 feet. Afterwards, shop at the dive shack and eat a picnic at one of the pavilions onsite.

Dive Georgia. 801 Old Tennessee Highway NE, White. 404-285-8600. www.divegeorgia.com.

RELATED: AJC's Atlanta Summer Guide

Swim beneath a waterfall

Imagine stepping into a dream where you're lounging in the cool waters at the bottom of a stunning waterfall. You can make this dream a reality when you visit Dicks Creek Falls in the Chattahoochee National Forest. Located just north of Dahlonega, Dicks Creek Falls offers three distinct pools of water that you can enjoy, from shallows with sliding rocks, to sandy beaches and majestic boulders. This place has it all.

Dicks Creek Falls. Located off of Mt. Pisgah Church Road, Dahlonega. www.wandernorthgeorgia.com.

Learn kiteboarding

For a watersport that really has it all, give kiteboarding a go this summer. Part windsurfing, part parasailing, this unique activity will enable you to sail and surf along the water while being pulled by a parasail-style kite. Although you don't need a lot of strength to try out kiteboarding, it is recommended that you have some level of physical fitness and take one of the kiteboarding lessons from AOK Watersports before you begin.

AOK Watersports. Tybee Island. 424-888-2009. www.aokwatersports.com.

Visit Margaritaville at Lanier Islands waterpark

If you think you need to spend a lot of money at one of those massive waterparks near the city, think, again. Margaritaville’s water park at Lanier Islands has everything you need in order to have a slip-sliding adventure with the whole family. Located off of Lake Lanier in Buford, LanierWorld offers white, sandy beaches, over a dozen water slides and rides, Georgia's largest wave pool, amusement rides, dive-in movies and more.

Lanier Island. 7000 Lanier Islands Parkway, Buford. 770-945-8787. https://www.lanierislands.com/margaritaville/attractions/water-park

Boat around Lake Rabun

Nothing feels more relaxing and refreshing on a hot, summer day than spending time out on the lake. When you visit the Rabun Boathouse on Lake Rabun, you can rent pontoon boats to cruise, fish and enjoy your summer in style. At only $250 for a half day, and $350 for a full day, renting a boat on Lake Rabun makes the perfect activity for a family get-together, summer birthday party or celebration.

Rabun Boathouse. 1897 Lake Rabun Road, Lakemont. 706-782-4981. www.rabunboathouse.com.

Looking for even more activities to try this summer? These 8 places to have outdoor adventures around Atlanta will keep you busy all season long.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.