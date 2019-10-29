College students can see 'Wicked' on the cheap

ATLANTA - The hit Broadway musical "Wicked" has returned to Atlanta, playing the Fox Theatre now through Nov. 17.
And the Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta series is trying to help out college students a little short on cash to see the show that details what happened in the Land of Oz before Dorothy arrives. The series announced a special $39 offer for college students.
RELATED: Score $25 tickets to see every performance of 'Wicked'
RELATED: 'Wicked' arrives at the Fox Theatre
The $39 college student rush tickets are good for Tuesday through Thursday, and Sunday evening performances. To purchase tickets, students need to take valid college student identification with them to the Fox Theatre Box Office two hours prior to each performance. The college student rush ticket price will be valid for all performances with a two-ticket limit per student ID. College student rush tickets are subject to availability and will be sold from the best available seats.
PHOTOS: Broadway sensation 'Wicked' opens in Atlanta
Saw @WICKED_Musical last night.@taliarach knocked it out of the park playing Elphaba, the Wicked Witch of the West! Crazy good!— Nelson Hicks (@NelsonHicksWSB) October 25, 2019
Throw in @AllisonBBailey singing & comedic moments & a visit to the @broadwayatlanta musical is a must.
Shows thru Nov. 17 at @TheFoxTheatre. pic.twitter.com/iYku0VA3MR
The Broadway sensation "Wicked" looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}