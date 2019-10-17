Score $25 tickets to see every performance of 'Wicked'

ATLANTA - Want to see "Wicked" on the cheap? We've got a deal for you.
Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta announced that a digital ticket lottery for a limited number of seats will be held for the hit Broadway musical, which is returning to Atlanta’s Fox Theatre from Oct. 23 – Nov. 17.
Entries for the lottery for each performance will be accepted until 9:00 a.m. the day before the performance. Enter here for your chance to purchase up to two (tickets) at $25 each:
CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE LOTTERY
-
Notifications will be sent to fans who are selected to purchase lottery tickets and those who are not via-email at approximately 11:00 a.m. the day prior to the performance.
-
Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4:00 p.m. prior to the performance using the purchase link in the notification email.
-
Entrants must be 18 years or older.
-
Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.
PHOTOS: Broadway sensation 'Wicked' coming to Atlanta
Here's the "Wicked" performance schedule:
Tuesday-Thursday 7:30 p.m.
Friday 8 p.m.
Saturday 2 p.m., 8 p.m.
Sunday 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
There will be an additional matinee performance on Thursday, October 24 at 1 p.m.
The Broadway sensation "Wicked" looks at what happened in the Land of Oz, but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “wicked.”
With a score that includes the hits “Defying Gravity,” “Popular” and “For Good,” "Wicked" has been hailed by The New York Times as “the defining musical of the decade,” and by Time Magazine as “a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage.”
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}