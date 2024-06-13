Bryson Tiller plays sold-out show in Atlanta

A sold-out Coca-Cola Roxy welcomed singer and songwriter Bryson Tiller to Atlanta Wednesday night. It was the first of two shows at The Battery Atlanta concert venue.

The artist behind hit songs “Don’t,” Exchange,” and “Right My Wrongs” opened the show with “Sorry Not Sorry.” He performed “Let Em’ Know” and “Sorrows,” among others during the hour-and-a-half set on Wednesday night.

TIller’s career began more than a decade ago with “Killer Instinct Vol. 1″ but widespread success began in 2015 when “Don’t” climbed the Billboard rankings.

Tiller performed several covers during the Atlanta show Wednesday night including “Maria Maria,” “Wild Thoughts” and “Could’ve Been.”

Tiller is currently in the midst of the Bryson Tiller Tour. The tour returns to the Roxy on Thursday night before upcoming stops in Florida this weekend and Texas next week. If you missed out on tickets to the Atlanta show, Tiller plays Nashville on Sunday, June 23.

